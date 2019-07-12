EXCLUSIVE: Deontay Wilder fires KO warning to ‘obsessed’ Dillian Whyte

Phil Jay

📸 Amanda Westcott / Mark Robinson

In the final instalment of an unprecedented ten-part series with WBN, Deontay Wilder concludes with a warning to UK heavyweight Dillian Whyte.

The WBC champion has clearly had enough of misrepresentation on the subject of facing his mandatory challenger.

Whyte and his promoter Eddie Hearn have lobbied for a title shot of late, claiming it’s been 600 days plus since the Briton became number one contender.

This may be true, but ‘The Bronze Bomber’ previously stated to WBN that Whyte has spurned four opportunities to earn his chance with the WBC alone.

Add to that the fact Kubrat Pulev was also rejected in an IBF eliminator and Wilder believes fans should seek the truth before judgement.

“The facts are the facts and I don’t want people feeling sorry for Dillian Whyte. He done this to himself because he could have had the opportunity to fight for this title. He chose to take the long way around and really dug himself in a hole,” Wilder exclusively told World Boxing News.

“Whyte did all this talking, all this woofing, thousands and thousands of miles away. But when you get the opportunity to back up your talk, you chickened out.

“You get the opportunity clearly, two great opportunities out of the four opportunities. Three of them were amazing but two. How can you deny it?

“Not only did I tell you to fight Ortiz, but they (WBC) ordered you to fight him. You got me, you would have been mandatory, am I right or wrong?

“What was wrong with him fighting Ortiz? He’s an old man right? What is wrong with fighting Ortiz, beating the old man and then you got me?

“I’m trying to understand. I’m really trying to get it because they keep crying all the time about the WBC and Deontay Wilder.

“The guy is so obsessed with me. Bro, what is your problem? You had opportunities, I don’t get it, I really don’t.”







WARNING

Asked when a potential fight with Whyte could take place, Wilder concluded: “I have no idea but I’m a knock him out, that’s a fact because his style is made for my style.

“A lot of people say I’m wild but he is a wild fighter. Dillian Whyte has a wild, wild style and I like his style because no one gets more wilder than Wilder.

“I’d pick that apart so easy. It’s an easy fight, an easy knockout. But may God be with all them UK guys and hopefully we can see that in the future.

“Right now my main goal is to unify the division,” he added.

Luis Ortiz and Tyson Fury rematches are next on the horizon, meaning the earliest window for Whyte would be the summer of 2020.

Phil Jay is Editor of World Boxing News.