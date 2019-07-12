Caleb Plant discusses Pacquiao v Thurman co-feature clash

RINGSIDE

📷 PBC

Undefeated IBF Super Middleweight World Champion Caleb “Sweethands” Plant hosted a media workout on Wednesday at his Las Vegas training camp as he discussed his first title defense against unbeaten Mike Lee that headlines FOX PBC Fight Night on FOX and FOX Deportes Saturday, July 20 from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

FOX PBC Fight Night coverage begins at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT and will precede the PBC on FOX Sports Pay-Per-View event that also takes place at MGM Grand and is headlined by eight-division champion Manny Pacquiao facing WBA Welterweight World Champion Keith Thurman.

Tickets for the live event, which is presented by TGB Promotions and Sweethands Promotions, are on sale now and can be purchased online through AXS.com, charge by phone at 886-740-7711 or in person at any MGM Resorts International box office.

Plant (18-0, 10 KOs) captured his world title in January on FS1 when he dropped Jose Uzcategui twice on his way to a unanimous decision victory. Here is what he said about his first world title defense and more from training camp with trainer Justin Gamber at City Boxing Gym in Las Vegas:

CALEB PLANT

“Camps been great. It’s been a long camp and we are working hard. It’s been the best sparing that we’ve ever had. I’ve worked the hardest I have ever worked and I am fully prepared to defend my world title successfully on July 20.

“My training has been great. This is the best training camp I’ve ever had. I worked harder in this camp than I have in any other camp, and I expect for you guys to see the best Caleb Plant you have ever seen come July 20.

“We haven’t changed up a whole lot of things. Just working harder, throwing in a few extra rounds here and there. The work load has increased slightly, but we haven’t really changed anything other than that, it’s all been the same.

“A lot of people are going to be tuned in watching on July 20. There are a lot of eyes on us. I’m expecting to go out there and defend my world title successfully and in fashion and put a show on for everyone that’s tuned in.

“I may reside in Vegas, but Nashville and Ashland City will always be my home. I appreciate all the continued support from back home. I’m really hoping they will be tuned in because I’m going to put a show on and it’s going to be fun.

“I promised Aliyah that I would win a world title and bring it to her, and I’m promising my mother that I’ll defend it. I did what I said I was going to do last time, so you can expect me to do what I said I would do this time as well.

“This is a huge platform. PBC and FOX have put together an amazing platform for world champions like myself to display their talents. But at the end of the day it’s just another day in the office. I hope the viewership is high and I think it will be leading into the Pay-Per-View and I am just looking forward to putting on a great show.”



JUSTIN GAMBER, Plant’s Trainer

“We’re winding down. We’re toning everything down. We’ve already climbed the mountain and now were getting ready to climb the next mountain. We’ve already climbed the mountain of our training camp and now were going to get a little break, and recover some so we’re 100% on fight night.

“He’s looking great right now I couldn’t ask for a better version of Caleb Plant, this is the best version I’ve ever seen. I would describe him as a boxing god looking at the last time he sparred.

“As far as skill, technique, and just zeroing in. It’s not playing around and showboating during the sparring. It’s straight to business, it’s all business right now and I see it in his eyes. You see it in his focus. He’s zeroing in the fight, we’re ready.”