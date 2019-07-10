Sampson Boxing win IBF light-flyweight eliminator purse bid

RINGSIDE

Promoter Sampson Lewkowicz of Sampson Boxing won the purse bid today to stage the IBF junior flyweight elimination fight between undefeated IBF #3-ranked Christian “The Bomb” Araneta (17-0, 15 KOs) of Cebu City, Philippines, and also undefeated #4-ranked Augustin “El Avion” Gauto (12-0, 8 KOs) of Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Held in New Jersey, the 12-round fight to determine the #1 mandatory contender to champion Felix Alvarado was won by Sampson Boxing with a bid of $63,000, beating out OR Promotions at $61,500.

With the winning bid, the fight will be held on October 6 in Araneta’s homeland of Manila, Philippines, with Araneta collecting 60% of the purse or $37,800.00 and Gauto 40% or $25,200.00.

Lewkowicz, known worldwide as the sharp boxing mind that recognized the enormous potential of a then-unknown Manny Pacquiao and convinced promoter Murad Muhammad to sign him, says he’s happy to be returning to his “home away from home” in boxing.

“The Philippines is a beautiful country and the people there love boxing. I am looking forward to returning to the homeland of Manny Pacquiao to help my new Filipino sensation Christian Araneta become number one and then world champion.”