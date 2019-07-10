Herman Ene-Purcell v Will Nasio: Final press conference round-up

RINGSIDE

SIX FIGHTERS DECLARED VICTORY TODAY, come Saturday only 3 can have their hands raised in victory.

All 6 main event fighters spoke confidently at today’s official TGW & Smithy brings the Big Fights 23 press conference at Potters Hotel.

All six held the title belts they hope to have in their possession come Saturday night.

Herman Ene-Purcell and Will Nasio face off for the ANBF Australasian Heavyweight title.

When asked his prediction for the fight Will Nasio told the packed house. “I believe between round two and five, I can’t reveal all my secrets but I can say it will be by KO, it won’t be TKO this time it will be knock out.”

Herman ene-Purcell countered with “I think I can box his ears off, he’ll be too slow and probably stop him in the fourth or fifth.”

It’s one of the most anticipated re-matches in Aussie boxing. The first fight was a classic, Will Nasio overcoming a round one knock down to score a round four TKO and earning the Queensland title.

Now the stakes have been raised with the Australasian title on the line.

Another highlight on the huge card is the battle between the top two ranked fighters in the ANBF lightweight division Brent Rice and Gaige Ireland squaring off for the Aussie title.

The Aussie title is currently vacant after recent holder Jacob Ng relinquished the belt after fighting for the IBF World Youth title. In the ANBF ratings Gaige Ireland is ranked number one and Brent Rice number two.

Ireland is a former Victorian and Australian light weight title holder and at his most recent bout he was outpointed in a ten round contest for the WBC Asian Boxing Council super lightweight title.

Rice is the former Australian super featherweight champion having relinquished the title to Liam Wilson in the only blemish of his career.

A colourful Gaige Ireland spoke confidently about his chances.

“I believe I’m the best lightweight in country, we’ve travelled here with one thing in mind and that’s to win that Aussie title belt.” Ireland said.

Brent Rice added: “We’re fit for ten rounds, we’re ready for ten rounds, we’ve had a great camp, we’re ready to do whatever it takes to win the title.”

The trio of title fights is rounded out by the ANBF Australasian super lightweight title bout between the Ashley Huston and Jamie Hilt.

Huston is a rising star, with three fights for three wins all by round one knockout. Hilt is a former Australian title contender and Queensland Champion.

At the press conference today it was obvious both men would prefer to let their hands do the talking.

Jamie Hilt said: “I believe it’s going to be a war, it means everything to me this belt so may the best man win.”

Ash Huston countered with: “This is a massive step up for me I think it’s a privilege to fight some one who has proven themself now it’s my turn to prove myself.