EXCLUSIVE: Manny Pacquiao gives up on Floyd Mayweather rematch

Phil Jay

World Boxing News caught up with boxing legend Manny Pacquiao ahead of the Filipino Senator’s Pay-Per-View clash with Keith Thurman.

With fight week looming, Pacquiao is focused on proving age is just a number against the currently recognized WBA welterweight title holder.

Pacquiao heads back to his all-time favorite haunt of the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

The buzz of excitement is growing by the day. The ‘Pacman’ bids to once again bids to light up the Nevada desert.

Already holding a win over Adrien Broner this year, the evergreen 40 year-old is still operating at the highest level.

This is unlike long-time rival Floyd Mayweather, who has been touted for a return ever since Pacquiao signed with Al Haymon in October 2018.

Mayweather and Pacquiao held a meeting in Japan last year. A high-profile rematch seemed on the cards.

Fighting an exhibition on New Year’s Eve, Mayweather was active again. His return sparked comments from Pacquiao citing Mayweather as his next opponent should he come through Broner.

Not so, as once Broner was dispatch early in 2019, Mayweather was nowhere to be seen.

Pacquiao has now admitted he is no longer looking at the ‘Money’ man as a future target.

“Floyd is retired. If he can no longer fight at the elite level I am fighting at, he should stay retired,” Pacquiao exclusively told World Boxing News from his Los Angeles base.

“I am only looking at active fighters. Floyd is not active anymore.”

Asked if he thought Floyd would ever fight again, Pacquiao replied: “That is a question only Floyd Mayweather can answer.

“Right now, I can only see this fight and I already wish it was July 20.

“Keith Thurman is going to be surprised by what he sees from me in the ring in Las Vegas,” he concluded.

LEGACY

Looking, as always, in tremendous shape, Pacquiao has been reunited with Freddie Roach at the Wild Card.

Picking things up as if they’ve never been apart, the pair hope to continue the legacy they began together in 2001.

A first-ever appearance at the MGM Grand as a late replacement for the IBF super-bantamweight title, Pacquiao raised eyebrows in the famous arena.

Eighteen years on, the veteran multi-weight world champion is back at the same venue attempting to do it all over again.

Phil Jay is Editor of World Boxing News. Follow on Twitter @PhilDJay







RELATED ARTICLES

Will Floyd Mayweather make SHOCK comeback with Manny Pacquiao II? All the rumors have now subsided but the window of opportunity for a Floyd Mayweather comeback remains slightly ajar – as things currently stand. Linked to a rematch with Manny Pacquiao from December until the spring, Mayweather was fancied to face his old rival for a second time. Back in 2015, the pair fought out […]

Floyd Mayweather advisor: Manny Pacquiao biggest name in the sport now Floyd Mayweather advisor Leonard Ellerbe had high praise for Manny Pacquiao as the Filipino bids to claim the WBA welterweight later this month. Boxing’s only eight-division world champion, Pacquiao returns to face undefeated Super WBA Welterweight World Champion Keith “One Time” Thurman. The powerhouse 147-pound showdown goes down live on Premier Boxing Champions on FOX […]

Manny Pacquiao v Keith Thurman set as Floyd Mayweather stays retired Filipino Senator and boxing legend Manny Pacquiao will aim to win another world title on July 20 against WBA champion Keith Thurman. After missing out on a rematch with Floyd Mayweather, Pacquiao has now turned his attention to undefeated Thurman. Pacquiao and Mayweather met for impromptu talks in Tokyo early last year before the latter […]