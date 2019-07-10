David Price: AJ loss changed landscape, title shot achievable if belts split

World Boxing News

📸 Dave Thompson

Liverpool heavyweight David Price heads into his all-British clash with Dave Allen hoping a win could keep him in line for a world title shot.

Andy Ruiz Jr’s victory over Anthony Joshua blew the division wide open. It’s possible at two versions of the top division crown could split after a rematch.

Price faces Allen on July 20 knowing only a stunning knockout keeps any hopes of challenging for a belt alive.

“In boxing your next fight is always your biggest. It’s what is on the other side,” said Price. “The way the Heavyweight division is changing and the landscape is changing.

“The upset with the Joshua defeat and everything else, it’s probably created more interest. There’s going to be even more opportunities amongst the fighters just below the top level like myself.

“There might be an opportunity to fight someone that may create some buzz towards a World title eliminator or something like that.

“I’d love to be able to finish my career and say I’ve fought for a World title. If the belts are broken up there will be more opportunities to challenge for them.

“The champions will need more challengers. You just never know. We’ll see what happens.

“As far as winning this fight is concerned, there’s definitely going to be an opportunity and a bigger fight next.

“There’s a lot of American Heavyweights coming through, there’s a lot going on in Britain still. I haven’t even thought about defeat.

“Defeat isn’t even an option for me in this fight so it’s not something that has come into my mind, it’s all about what happens when I win.”







TRAINING

On preparations for what’s expected to be a four to six round shootout with ‘The Doncaster De La Hoya’, Price added: “It’s gone really well.

“It’s been an extensive camp but we’re coming to the end now and there’s light at the end of the tunnel.

“I’m looking forward to the camp being finished, fighting is going to be the easy part. Everything has gone well, so far so good.

“A long camp but a fruitful one. I’ve trained well, rested well, eat well. Everything is fine,” said the Olympic bronze medallist.