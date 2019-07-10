Undefeated Danny Wright, 23, forced to retire after brain scan findings

World Boxing News

📸 Danny Wright - Facebook

Lancashire super-lightweight prospect Danny Wright has disappointingly been forced to hang up his gloves following a recent brain scan.

The 23 year-old had racked up ten straight wins as a pro, most recently fighting in September 2018. Wright had four KO’s to his name since making his debut in October 2016.

Upon the British Boxing Board of Control’s routine safety measures, Wright was informed of the findings and refused a licence.

‘The Wolf’ has made the decision not to contest the ruling, meaning he won’t be able to box professionally again.

Releasing a statement, Wright was proud of what he achieved during what was sadly a short stint in the paid ranks.

“The journey of being a professional boxer is over,” confirmed Wright. “I never thought that I would be saying this so early on, but after my hearing with the board they have decided not to grant me a boxing license due to the findings on my brain scans.

“I do not see myself fighting again as a professional boxer. I’ve put more than half of my life into becoming a professional boxer but life is a journey.

“I’m very proud of what I did as a fighter already and the potential I have shown to be able to go far in this sport. I love boxing, but sometimes things just don’t go to plan.







THANKS

“I can’t thank my manager Steve Wood and team enough. All the coach’s/people who have helped me in my boxing life.

“A massive thank you needs to be said to my second dad Ben Lancaster who brought me through from nine years old to winning numerous amateur titles and becoming a pro. For making me the man I am.

“Thank you to every person who ever supported me and was part of the team working. Whether that was buying a ticket, sharing a post and sponsoring me to give me a chance to chase the dream.

“(Really), I can’t ask for a better group of family and friends. I love you all.

“I don’t know what’s next for me now, but it’s time to put the drive and focus into something new. The mindset will never change,” he added.

Wright had been tipped to reach British level by the end of this year following several dominant performances.

WBN would like to wish Danny well in anything he chooses to do in the future.