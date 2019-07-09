Ricky Medina, Hector Coronado to appear on ‘Young Guns’ July 27 card

RINGSIDE

TMB & PRB Entertainment presents, Young Guns “Who’s “0” Will Go”, a spectacular professional boxing event taking place at the Floresville Event Center on July 27, 2019, featuring some of San Antonio’s finest young fighters.

Showcased on the card will be Prince Ranch Boxing’s undefeated rising stars, 18-year old featherweight Ricky “El Castigo” Medina (4-0, 3 KOs), and welterweight “Prince” Hector Coronado (2-0, 2 KOs), who will both be fighting in separate 4-round bouts. Medina will battle Miguel Moreno (0-1), while Coronado who is age 22, will square off against Adam Ealoms (3-17-3, 1 KO).

Headlining the 10-round main event will be Jesse “Bam” Rodriguez (9-0, 6 KOs), who is promoted by Teiken Promotions, vs. Cesar Garcia Torrijos (11-0, 4 KOs), in a battle of undefeated light flyweight prospects. A 6-round bout featuring undefeated super bantamweights Gregory Morales (8-0, 4 KOs) vs. Abraham Flores (3-0, 2 KOs), will serve as the co-main event.

“We have an amazing night of boxing scheduled for July 27th, where six undefeated fighters will battle each other with the goal to keep their undefeated records intact,” said TMB & PRB Entertainment promoter Rick Morones, who has the support of Floresville, TX, mayor Cecelia Gonzalez-Dippel. “Our first show, which happened earlier this year in February, was a major success, prompting the city of Floresville to get behind us. Boxing is thriving in the San Antonio area and we are grateful for the support of the fans in this region. In addition, we have two sensational prospects showcasing their talent, in Ricky Medina and Hector Coronado. This is a family event for all ages.”

“We are grateful to the city of Floresville, TX, for showing their support for boxing in the San Antonio area,” said Greg Hannley, CEO of Prince Ranch Boxing, who manages Medina and Coronado. “The fans will definitely get to see two of the best upcoming prospects in boxing in Medina and Coronado. Both of these young men are destined for greatness. In addition, there will be some very exciting bouts featuring some of San Antonio’s best undefeated boxers, squaring off against each other.”

“The Floresville Event Center is going to be packed once again as we bring another great show for the fans,” stated Alex Draghici, of TMB & PRB Entertainment. “Tickets are moving fans so get yours before the show sells out.”

“Young Guns “Who’s “0” Will Go” takes place at the Floresville Event Center on July 27, 2019. Tickets priced $30 General Admission, $80 Ringside, and $800 VIP Tables (10 seats) are on sale now and can be purchased by calling (210) 449-5599 or (210) 322-9974. The Floresville Event Center is located at 600 SH 97West, Floresville, TX 78114. Doors open at 6:00 PM, first bell at 7:30 PM.

Young Guns “Who’s “0” Will Go” Bout Sheet

10-Round Light Flyweight Main Event

Jesse “Bam” Rodriguez (9-0, 6 KOs) vs. Cesar Garcia Torrijos (11-0, 4 KOs)

6-Round Super Bantamweight Co-Main Event

Gregory Morales (8-0, 4 KOs) vs. Abraham Flores (3-0, 2 KOs)

4-Round Featherweight Bout

Ricky “El Castigo” Medina (4-0, 3 KOs) vs. Miguel Moreno (0-1)

4-Round Welterweight Bout

“Prince” Hector Coronado (2-0, 2 KOs) vs. Adam Ealoms (3-17-3, 1 KO)

4-Round Super Lightweight Bout

Robert Kevin Garcia (2-0, 2 KOs) vs. Marco Castro (1-0, 1 KO)

4-Round Heavyweight Bout (Texas Title)

Tyrrell Anthony Herndon (12-3, 8 KOs) vs. Corey Barlow (2-4-2, 1 KO)

4-Round Featherweight Bout

Brittany Ordonez (2-2-1, 1 KO) vs. Christina Ruiz (8-9-3, 5 KO)

4-Round Middleweight Bout

Dagoberto Nevarez (6-0, 2 KOs) vs. Rudy Lozano (3-13-3)

4-Round Bantamweight Bout

Robert Rodriguez (4-0, 1 KO) vs. Miguel Rebullosa (4-6, 2 KOs)