Paddy Gallagher faces Chris Jenkins on Mick Conlan undercard

RINGSIDE

Belfast favourite Paddy Gallagher has a title showdown with Chris Jenkins at the city’s colossal Féile an Phobail card in Falls Park on August 3.

‘Pat-Man’ (16-5, 10 KOs) meets Wales’ Jenkins (21-3-2, 8 KOs) for the Commonwealth welterweight crown on the undercard of Michael Conlan vs. Diego Alberto Ruiz on BT Sport in association with Frank Warren and ESPN+ in association with Top Rank.

After his career-boosting three-round stoppage of previously-unbeaten Liam Wells last time out, Gallagher is delighted to be part of a unique event in his home city.

Gallagher said: “Jenkins is a good fighter and he’s coming off the back of a smashing win. I’ve met him once and he’s crazy so I’m sure the press conference will entertain as well as the fight.

“The last fight did me so many favours – it was a good opponent, a good performance and a good win. It earned me this shot so that speaks volumes.

“The coverage of this fight will be unreal with both BT Sport and ESPN+ linking up. Féile is always a massive thing but this year, with the boxing show included and me being in a big fight, it’ll be even better than usual.”

Jenkins, who is looking to add the Commonwealth belt to the British title he won against Johnny Garton in March, is equally enthusiastic.

Jenkins said: “To be honest with you, it has come out of the blue, a bit like the fight against Johnny Garton did. Because I am always in reasonable shape and like to keep fit, I jumped at it.

“I have had a lot of downtime now, letting my British title win sink in and then getting out and meeting people. I am trying to get my face out there because I might not be the most popular boxer out there in terms of turning up at events and such because my life is gym, work and then home to family.

“I know Gallagher is a Commonwealth gold medallist who beat Callum Smith and he has also beaten another Welshman I know in Tony Dixon. He is coming off a good little win against Liam Wells so I know he is a strong fighter and a good fighter.”

Joining Gallagher vs. Jenkins on a stacked bill is world-ranked Conlan’s step up against Ruiz plus potentially career-defining showdowns between Luke Keeler vs. Luis Arias and Alfredo Meli vs. Araik Marutjan.

There’s a Celtic super-middleweight title on the line when Padraig McCrory and Steve Collins Jr meet and local heroes such as Paddy Barnes, Sean McComb, Dee Sullivan, Callum Bradley and Seanie Duffy star on a lengthy undercard.

CLICK HERE FOR #MTKFIGHTNIGHT TICKETS