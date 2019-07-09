Kubrat Pulev attends awareness events as July 22 license decision looms

World Boxing News

📸 Mark Robinson

Kubrat Pulev is just days away from a final ruling on whether the boxer will have his license reinstated by the California State Athletic Commission.

Pulev was told he needed to undergo an awareness course by the CSAC following an incident with a female reporter back in March.

A case which is now dropped was brought by Jenny Sushe, who alleged Pulev groped her following a public kiss.

Taking away his right to fight, Pulev has to adhere to the wishes of the commission before a July 22 license hearing.

The Bulgarian former world title challenger has his position as IBF mandatory at stake as he is currently next in line for the winner of Andy Ruiz v Anthony Joshua II.

From his base in Las Vegas, Pulev actively sought out potential ways to complete his CSAC duties locally.

That’s where the University of Las Vegas came into play. Title IX coordinator Barrett Morris assisted in events Pulev could participate in.

Speaking during a UNLV seminar in June, Pulev then followed it up last week with another appearance as part of a ‘Women in Journalism’ panel.

The 38 year-old believes the experience has helped him to grow.

“UNLV and Barrett Morris created an opportunity for me to take the class and have an open discussion and learn,” Pulev told The Las Vegas Sun.

“They went through the program step by step and explained to me. I learned that there is a fine line that you should never cross. And I crossed that line. I made a mistake and I learned from it.

“I knew before the incident. Yes, I knew this is a mistake. I know this. But I did it because I was happy and very excited.

“But this is not an excuse for what I did. I do it, and now I understand that while I am happy and I do something happy, for the other side this is maybe not happy, not so funny.”

LEARNED

Barrett himself was impressed by Pulev’s application.

“It’s about how you respond,” Morris said. “One of the things Pulev did after our training was he went and posted (on social media) something saying he was wrong, and then he also asked that his fans not chime in with negative things about the reporter. Those are the important steps after you make a mistake.”

“I am sure that Pulev will never be in this situation again. I think he’s learned,” he added.

Read the full story by Mike Grimala at the Las Vegas Sun HERE







