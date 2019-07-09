Kirstie Bavington looks forward to WBC Int. title chance on July 20

RINGSIDE

Kirstie Bavington reckons she’ll be on the ball when she challenges Cherrelle Brown for the WBC Super Lightweight International Title next weekend.

Bavington has remained fit since her last bout in March, but has waited nearly four months to step through the ropes again. She does so next Saturday, 20th July at York Hall.

Thankfully, er second sport of football has helped her to keep active, turning out for Kidderminster Harriers Ladies who won the County Cup.

She also works as a supply PE teacher at Pegasus Academy in Dudley, alongside her boxing preparations at Coops Boxing Camp in Brierley Hill.

The coaching team of Shaun Cooper, Lindon Scarlett and Ray ‘Razza’ Campbell have all brought pro experience to her corner.

She’s regularly sparring with the men in the gym, such as fellow pros Ruben Campbell and Tyler Denny. She’s also had sessions with GB female champion Omarah Taylor.

‘Bavvo’ turned over last year, but could only draw with Borislava Goranova on her paid bow, but bounced back to outpoint Elaine Greenan.

The 26-year-old welterweight scored a first TKO after Cooper and Co led her into battle, halting an overwhelmed Katarina Vistica in the second round.

That came under the Town Hall lights and she was due to be a part of the May 11 bill there, but took a match against fellow unbeaten prospect Cherelle Brown instead.

They were due to clash at the famed York Hall in London on May 25, but Brown’s withdrawal led to Bavington being left kicking her heels.

She said: “I’ve just carried on really, I was disappointed that fights keep falling through, but I’ve kept on grafting and now I’ve got my reward.

“I only had a few days rest after my last fight then I was straight back into training twice a day. The idea was to hold the fitness from the previous camp.

“It was too easy, I was expecting more from my opponent but I was happy with the result. I could have done with her for my debut!

“I knew I was too much for her, I pressed early on for the TKO and it happened. It was light work, so I’m more than ready for another one.

“I’ve had lots of sparring, but have been out of the ring longer than I should have been. I’ve spent the time working on different techniques.

“My combinations are coming along, the sparring partners are a lot stronger than before and that has suited me well. I’m prepared for what’s ahead.

“It’s pretty old school at Coops and I’m loving it there. I’ve done a lot of strength and conditioning, too, so I’m feeling good. I’m ready for this challenge and I’m going to grasp it with both hands.”

Tickets for Bavington’s fight can be purchased online here:

https://myfighttickets.com/shop-1?fbclid=IwAR1xtnlg6CYi3_svWUJ4OPJEG5es63GlPVsA9HW9EyMD3sqw_MbUloHoSGU&olsPage=products%2Fkirstie-bavington