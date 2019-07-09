Jazza Dickens undefeated at Olympia, plans to keep it that way

RINGSIDE

📷 MTK

Jazza Dickens insists that he is head and shoulders above opponent Nathaniel May as they prepare to meet for the IBF European featherweight title on Friday’s huge #MTKFightNight event at the Liverpool Olympia.

Former British champion Dickens (26-3, 11 KOs) takes on May (21-1, 12 KOs) live on ESPN+ in association with Top Rank and also live on iFL TV, and the Liverpudlian has warned his rival that he’s in for a tough night.

Dickens said: “He’ll come to win but it will be a good night of boxing for me. I’ve got all the physical strengths, skill and speed. He’s a good fighter but he’s a level below me.

“I’m really looking forward to it. The Olympia is going to be jam-packed and it’s where I made my professional debut. I’ve never lost a fight in there and I always win by knockout, so I love the place.

“I’m blessed and grateful to be given this opportunity. It’s extra motivation for me to come home with the belt and give it to my family. I just need to bide my time and focus.

“All of the hard work is done. All of the sparring is done and thanks to all of my sparring partners for their help. There are too many people to thank, but I’m ready to fight.”

A huge bill on Friday also features ex-world champion Terry Flanagan making his long-awaited return against Jonas Segu, four-time world title challenger Martin Murray back in action against Rui Manuel Pavanito, plus the likes of Natasha Jonas, Sam Maxwell, Ged Carroll, John Quigley, and Craig Glover make up a massive undercard.

