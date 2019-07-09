Extra tickets available for Jazza Dickens v Nathaniel May

RINGSIDE

Extra tickets have been made available for Friday’s massive #MTKFightNight event at the Liverpool Olympia – live on ESPN+ in association with Top Rank and also live on iFL TV.

A stacked bill features local hero Jazza Dickens (26-3, 11 KOs) going up against Nathaniel May (21-1, 12 KOs) in a crunch battle for the IBF European featherweight title.

Former world champion Terry Flanagan (33-2, 13 KOs) makes his long-awaited return to action, as he faces Jonas Segu (19-8-2, 6 KOs), while four-time world title challenger Martin Murray (37-5-1, 17 KOs) takes on Portuguese champion Rui Manuel Pavanito (10-8-1, 5 KOs).

A huge undercard includes unbeaten WBO European super-lightweight champion Sam Maxwell (11-0, 9 KOs) fighting Oscar Amador and Tasha Jonas (7-1, 5 KOs) going up against Bec Connolly (2-5).

There is also a battle between Ged Carroll (10-0) and Jordan Ellison, plus John Quigley (15-2, 3 KOs) fights Alexander Zeledon.

Tony Bellew’s hard-hitting cruiserweight protege Craig Glover (9-2, 8 KOs) rounds up the card, as he goes up against Jiri Svacina.

Extra tickets for the event are now available, with things set to get heated between the participants on the card when they meet at the press conference and weigh-in this week.

Wednesday’s press conference takes place at the Mercure Hotel in Liverpool, while Thursday’s weigh-in is at the MTK Liverpool Gym at the Marybone Community Centre. Both events begin at 1:00pm and are open to the public.

