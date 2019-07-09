Andy Ruiz v Anthony Joshua II dates narrowed down, New York to host

World Boxing News

📸 Amanda Westcott

World Boxing News understands a highly-anticipated rematch between Andy Ruiz and Anthony Joshua is heading to a finalized date in late November this year.

Promoter Eddie Hearn had stated two potential weekends were on offer, November 29th (Friday) at Madison Square Garden and December 14 (Saturday) in Wales (UK) at the Principality Stadium.

As WBN previously explained, broadcaster DAZN is not on board with Joshua taking the fight to his home country. ‘The Big Apple’ was always the first choice, ever since Ruiz ripped Joshua’s four world title belts away on June 1st at the same venue.

More information is expected to be released this month, but at this stage, Cardiff is not said to be in the running.

This leaves November 29 as a workable date. WBN also believes November 30th is possible if alternative plans to stage a separate event at the famous arena can be worked out.

Joshua is closing in on his redemption attempt and has already been working on faults from the initial battle.

Down four times, the 29 year-old was humbled by Ruiz, who became Mexico’s first ever heavyweight ruler.

An immediate contract stipulation was invoked. This enabled Joshua to fully focus on the task of regaining his previous status almost immediately.

A second loss for AJ would be disastrous.

UNDISPUTED

Ruiz repeating his triumph would leave Al Haymon holding all the aces at 200 pounds plus. It also could have a knock-on effect to a rematch between Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury.

As Wilder told WBN in a recent and ongoing exclusive interview, ‘The Bronze Bomber’ would be willing to consider meeting Ruiz in an undisputed unification before Fury.

This is despite Fury revealing he’s signed his portion of a deal to face Wilder again on February 22 next year.

“Anything is possible in boxing. We’ll see what happens with the rematches,” Wilder exclusively told World Boxing News.

“I’d love to unify all the belts. It’s coming down to it. It’s getting closer and closer to a unification (with Ruiz).

“I think that’s what the heavyweight division is missing. We need one champion, one face, one name, it’s Deontay Wilder. I can’t wait for that to happen. I’m the right guy for the job.”

