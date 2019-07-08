Top Ten Blockbuster Fights Boxing needs in 2019/20

World Boxing News

📸 Stacey Verbeek / Mikey Williams

In a year when WBN’s ‘Seventeen Fights’ wishlist has only so far garnered two bouts, boxing has a duty to get super-fights over the line.

The stalling of rematches between Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury and Canelo Alvarez v Gennadiy Golovkin has hit the sport hard.

Action-seeking fans would be hard-pressed to see any amazing contests make it over the line for the remainder of 2019.

Putting together a top ten list, WBN is hopeful some massive encounters will get signed by the end of next year.

From a Canelo v GGG trilogy to the smaller weights, a host of eye-catching fights can brighten up the near future.

All we can do is hope.

TOP TEN FIGHTS FOR 2019/20

10. Vasyl Lomachenko v Gervonta Davis

Two talented fighters who have been linked to a fight for some time. The clash would mean Davis moving up to 135 pounds, which in all honesty has been a long time coming.

9. Gennadiy Golovkin v Billy Joe Saunders

GGG v Saunders has a history all of its own. Saunders has agreed the fight on more than one occasion, even in Golovkin’s backyard of Kazakhstan.

Should Canelo fail to materialize in 2019, a date in the fall could be the ideal opportunity.

8. Naoya Inoue v Guillermo Rigondeaux

Inoue has wreaked havoc through the weights thus far. Moving up another weight to super-bantam to take on a reinvigorated Rigo would be an eye-catching affair.

7. Oleksandr Usyk v Andy Ruiz Jr.

Usyk is a welcome addition to the heavyweight ranks. If both win their respective bouts against Carlos Takam and Anthony Joshua, they could be on a collision course for 2020.

6. Vasyl Lomachenko v Mikey Garcia

Lomachenko is already a standout name following his transition from amateur god to professional legend.

A meeting at 140 pounds in a bid to add yet another divisional title would be the perfect tonic for fight fans.

5. Canelo v Sergey Kovalev

Already being talked about for 2019, Canelo v Kovalev would be huge. An offer was made by Canelo’s team at Golden Boy, although Kovalev is currently tied to facing mandatory Anthony Yarde.







4. Deontay Wilder v Oleksandr Usyk

As Wilder is slight at the heavyweight limit, the fight could conceivably have been fought at cruiserweight.

As things stand, Wilder and Usyk would be a perfect world title fight should gain a world title, as expected.

3. Terence Crawford v Errol Spence Jr.

The two biggest names at 147 pounds, pitting the pair in the same ring would be one of the biggest welterweight match-ups of recent years.

2. Canelo v Gennadiy Golovkin III

May 2nd or 9th of 2020 seems to be on the cards for the trilogy after two close battles in the past. Canelo making GGG wait is not the best for Kazakhstan’s finest as he’s pushing 38.

1. Deontay Wilder v Tyson Fury II

The most lucrative match-up in the glamour division is set to go down in February 2020. The winner will be crowned the number one heavyweight on the planet.

