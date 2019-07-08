Ramez Mahmood set for Southern Area title shot on September 7

RINGSIDE

25 year old Ramez Mahmood will get his long awaited tilt for the Southern Area Featherweight title after Josh Goodwin from Goodwin Sports won purse bids to stage the fight on his superb “LAST CHANCE SALOON” card at York Hall on Saturday 7th September.

In “A battle of the undefeated” Mahmood who has amassed 9 wins from 9 since turning pro has improved with every outing and will be confident going into the clash with undefeated Jack Budge (5-0).

Budge has the better amateur resume having lost in the finals of the schoolboys to Jack Bateson; in 2009 and 2010. Budge got to to the semis of the ABA and CYP, and again in 2011; then, in 2012, he won the ABA’s and the Three Nations.

“Professional boxing is a different sport” said Ramez “I respect my opponent but we would not be taking this fight if we did not think we would win.”

Mahmood’s manager Micky Amoo is confident his charge will prevail. “York Hall is his home and he will have major support. You could not meet a nicer guy in the sport and this is his time to shine. You do not get any gimmes at this level and the fact that Budge has a good amateur resume will make the victory ever sweeter”.

The Mahmood v Budge clash is part of a title triple header with Kay Prospere challenging Sam O’Maison for the English Super-Lighteight title and Wadi Camacho clashing with Deion Jumah for the vacant English Cruiserweight crown.

More big fights are to be added on what will be a guaranteed sold out event. Tickets are available from www.goodwinboxing.co.uk and www.myfighttickets.com