Nathaniel May doubts Jazza Dickens has the power to trouble him

RINGSIDE

📷 MTK

Nathaniel ‘Cheeky’ May is fully confident he’s too powerful to allow Jazza Dickens to lift the IBF European featherweight title on Friday’s #MTKFightNight.

Talented Australian May (21-1, 12 KOs) is in Dickens’ hometown of Liverpool for a headline act broadcast live on ESPN+ in association with Top Rank and on iFL TV.

With former British champion Dickens (26-3, 11 KOs) looking to continue his resurgence in front of home fans, May has warned a nasty shock awaits.

The Bunbury star said: “Both ‘Jazza’ and I can box but I don’t feel he’s really got the whack to put me in any trouble. I don’t think he can say the same about me.

“I believe I’m faster than him and I know I hit harder. I’ve watched him and he’s quite good but I’m here to knock him out, to be honest.

“My head is in a really good place at the moment and I’m fitter, faster and hitting harder than ever before. ‘Jazza’ is in for a hard time and he’s not going to like it.

“It’s great our paths are crossing and I’m really looking forward to it.”



Joining Dickens vs. May on a busy night’s boxing at the Eventim Olympia is four-time world title challenger Martin Murray, who faces Kim Poulsen and another intriguing clash between recent world champion Terry Flanagan and African champion Jonas Segu.

Olympic heroine Tasha Jonas and unbeaten super-lightweight Sam Maxwell are other big names on the bill with more local favourites in Ged Carroll, Johnny Quigley, James Heneghan, Craig Glover and Billy Potter looking to steal some limelight.