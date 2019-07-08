Frank Warren plots timeline for Joe Joyce v Dubois v Gorman winner, world title shot

RINGSIDE

📸 PBC

FRANK WARREN believes Joe Joyce will be challenging for the world heavyweight title inside a year.

The fast rising Putney heavyweight isn’t messing around and defends his WBA Gold heavyweight crown against former world title challenger Bryant Jennings (24-3, 14KOs) at London’s o2 Arena on Saturday night (July 13), live on BT Sport.

Joyce (9-0, 9KOs) is charging up the rankings. He already has former WBC champion Bermane Stiverne on his CV and is hellbent on American star Jennings joining the list.

Hall of Fame promoter Warren who co-promotes Joyce with Ringstar Sports says: “Some fighters can be fast tracked and Joe is taking that path.

“People say he is 33 and needs to get a move on, but I would say it’s more down to the boxers he has faced early in his career and his fantastic amateur pedigree.

“He is one of the most successful boxers ever in the World Series of Boxing which is an incredibly tough competition.

“He also won gold at the 2014 Commonwealth Games silver at the 2013 European Amateur Championships and bronze at the 2015 World Championships.

“At the Rio Olympics he was desperately unlucky not to win the gold medal in the final against Tony Yoka.

“There is a lot of jostling going on in the heavyweight division. This time next year he will be right in the thick of it and when he does get his chance he’ll be going in to win and remain champion.”

Another appealing option for ‘The Juggernaut,’ is a clash against the winner of Saturday’s bill-topping vacant British title fight between Daniel Dubois (11-0, 10KOs) and Nathan Gorman (16-0, 11KOs).

“Joe against Daniel or Nathan would be a tremendous all-British clash for the tail end of the year and a fight I would love to see,” added Warren.

“Right now we have two special fights this weekend. Four fighters, Joe, Bryant Jennings, Daniel and Nathan in two great fights.

“All of them have serious world title aspirations and fans are making a case for each of them winning their fights.

“After Saturday, the picture will be a lot clearer about what will be next for all four. One thing for sure, two of them will be in the world title picture.

“These are heavyweight fights that make people want to watch boxing and include the three best heavyweight prospects in the world.”

Tickets for ‘Heavy Duty’ featuring Daniel Dubois v Nathan Gorman for the vacant British Heavyweight Title, plus Olympic silver medallist Joe Joyce v Bryant Jennings are on sale now. The show also features British Middleweight champion Liam Williams who clashes against France’s former European champion Karim Achour for the vacant WBC Silver middleweight crown. Super-flyweight sensation Sunny Edwards meets Mexican Hiram Gallardo for the vacant IBF super-flyweight title. WBO super-featherweight champion Archie Sharp risks his crown against Jordan McCorry. Returning after an impressive debut is Kent bantamweight Dennis McCann. Hamza Sheeraz, Mark Chamberlain, Jake Pettitt,, Mickey Burke Jr and Florian Marku add to an exciting line up and tickets are available via AXS.com, Eventim and Ticketmaster and are priced as below:

£300 – Hospitality

£200 – Floor

£150 – Floor

£100 – Tier/Floor

£75 – Floor/Tier

£50 – Tier

£40 – Tied