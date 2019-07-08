EXCLUSIVE: Deontay Wilder – the real reason for Dominic Breazeale fight

Phil Jay

A lot was said about Deontay Wilder’s persona in the run-up to his grudge match with Dominic Breazeale. The plain fact was the pair just didn’t like each other.

That animosity wasn’t enough for WBC champion Wilder to face Breazeale in the past. But when the opportunity arose following a draw with Tyson Fury, Wilder explained to WBN that this was now the perfect time.

Wilder felt somewhat stale due to his failure to take out Fury in that final round. Signing for Breazeale gave ‘The Bronze Bomber’ the chance to make a huge statement.

As Wilder revealed in the sixth installment of his interview with WBN, an early knockout was on the cards as soon as the clash was confirmed.

“I had a lot of fun with that fight, it was a blast. I dedicated myself back to the sport of boxing. It was a time where I was just in the sport, I was a champion of course, but it wasn’t exciting enough,” Wilder exclusively told World Boxing News.

“With the Dominic situation coming about with us having so much animosity against each other. The buzz, and everything that was going on in boxing, it relit the fuel to my fire and allowed everything to relight in my life.

“The Breazeale camp was one of the best I’ve had in a long time. It was a truly devastating knockout and in great fashion, like I said I would.”

For a title holder with the status Wilder’s holds at the top of the sport to admit he felt less than satisfied with his last fight is refreshing, especially when the whole world was talking about the Fury encounter for some time afterward.

Nominated and winning awards for Fight of the Year, it’s pretty clear that it’s Wilder’s alternate persona that craves the KO in every single fight.

BEEF SQUASHED

In regards to Breazeale Wilder was asked if their ill-feeling had now ended. The American confirmed a civilized nature evolved from the collision at Barclays Center on May 18.

“It’s over for me. I come from the old school, the negative energy has been released from your body and now you’re able to allow new energy to come in, fresh, positive energy into your body,” he said.

“What we had against each other was negative energy, he had bad energy against me as I did with him. I really wanted to hurt him. I don’t know what his true intentions of feeling were towards me, but I really wanted to destroy him and take him out like I said.

“Everything I said about Breazeale I meant. But that was just the build-up. Now we were able to share a ring together and punch each other in the face and the best man get the next best man in.

“It was a release of energy, so it felt good. Now at this point in time, I don’t even think of Breazeale.

“I did what I had to do. I made a grand statement. My actions were louder than my words. I’m at ease,” concluded Wilder.

