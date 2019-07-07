Tyson Fury announces dates, opponents for next two fights

World Boxing News

📸 Mikey Williams

Tyson Fury has been embarking on a tour of the UK recently, spreading his message about mental health and a comeback from the darkness.

‘The Gypsy King’ went to hell and back after struggling to come to terms with becoming unified heavyweight champion in 2015.

Fury took to drugs, alcohol and food after ripping the belts away from Wladimir Klitschko in Germany.

Ballooning to over 25 stone, Fury was all but retired until an off-the-cuff meeting with trainer Ben Davison in 2017.

The pair hit it off. Davison then helped Fury get back to full fitness. The partnership led to a draw with WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder in December 2018.

Fully back in the swing of things, Fury has gained a whole new spectrum of fans. He’s been interacting with them on a whistle-stop series of nights around the country.

At a couple of these dates, Fury has opened up on more than just his battle with the bulge and psychological turnaround.

Late last week, the 30 year-old told fans watching he would be facing set opponents in his next two outings.

Firstly, Fury revealed he will trade blows with controversial figure Jarrell Miller on October 5th in New York. Secondly, a date for a Deontay Wilder rematch was confirmed.

According to the Top Rank puncher, the follow-up installment with Wilder is happening on February 22nd. The clash is slated for New York or Las Vegas.

WBN reached out to Miller’s co-promoter Dmitriy Salita on the notion of Fury v Miller on the fall date in question. The former boxer wasn’t giving anything away, though.

“Nothing changed since our last conversation regarding Tyson Fury v Jarrell Miller,” Salita exclusively told World Boxing News. “I don’t have any additional news regarding this,” he added.

In regards to Wilder, WBN revealed the February offering some time ago, which has been on the cards for months.

The only way it changes is with an injury or delay to Fury or Wilder’s plans in the interim.

October 5th is certainly the more interchangeable of the two. Fury facing Miller is still highly doubtable at this stage.

Miller has been serving a six-month ban for steroids. ‘Big Baby’ may need at least one warm-up beforehand due to an extended spell out of action.







