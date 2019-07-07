EXCLUSIVE: Deontay Wilder on Luis Ortiz dates, emulating Lennox Lewis

Phil Jay

WBC heavyweight champion and extreme knockout artist Deontay Wilder has revealed potential dates for his forthcoming fight with Luis Ortiz.

Wilder, 33, announced the fight during Anthony Joshua v Andy Ruiz Jr. fight week after being informed of a delay to a Tyson Fury rematch.

Fury wanted more time to make a name for himself in the United States once ‘The Gypsy King’ signed a multi-million dollar deal with Top Rank.

Initially, Wilder took on Dominic Breazeale in a grudge match, knocking his compatriot out in less than a round.

With time to spare, Wilder then set about finding a foe who fits the bill. Ortiz, who rocked ‘The Bronze Bomber’ when they fought, matched the description.

In a bid to comprehensively prove he is capable of knocking anyone out at will, Wilder aims to do a more comprehensive job on his opponents.

This was the case against Bermane Stiverne when the pair met again in 2017. Stiverne had gone twelve rounds with Wilder in their 2015 WBC title clash. Wilder then blasted the Haitian out, like Breazeale, before the bell to end the opening session.

Explaining his desire to remove any doubt from his victories, Wilder aims to channel former undisputed champion Lennox Lewis.

Lewis stopped every man he ever faced. Wilder has bad intentions to do similar.

“We wanted another opponent (I’ve faced before). I’m taking all my controversial fights (again). All my controversial fights I will come back and knock them out.

“Every guy I fight I will knock out, that’s even if I have to come back like Lennox did. He avenged his loss and I’ll be the same (in controversial fights). If I haven’t knocked you out then I’m coming back like I did with Stiverne.”







FURY II

Asked his thoughts on Fury negating on the agreed rematch for May 18, Wilder replied: “I tried to give Fury a rematch immediately, but they didn’t want to take it.

“They moved around me and took low opposition because they needed a warm-up, a tune-up, to see if he can still perform.

“He talks like he’s alright but that’s not the truth – but let’s not even go there,” he stated.

Concluding on when the Ortiz return may be taking place, Wilder added: “We’re looking at somewhere near the end of this year, between September, October or November. Somewhere around there. I’m looking forward to that fight too.”

