Legends Manny Pacquiao, Erik Moralez discuss their intense rivalry

RINGSIDE

Manny Pacquiao and Mexican Erik Morales, former rivals in the ring, met a couple of days ago at the house of the Philippine senator in Los Angeles, chatting about boxing, politics and vividly remembering their intense past rivalry.

Morales, now a congressman in the Chamber of Deputies of Mexico, went to interview Manny for Fox Sports.

While the two initially discussed Pacquiao’s next fight against Keith Thurman, the conversation finally shifted to the old days, especially about the boxing rivalry that led to a memorable trilogy.

The 40-year-old fighter said he was happy to see Morales again, especially now that the Mexican also serves his country.

After a pleasant interview and taking pictures together, Pacquiao sent a message to the president of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador:

“Hello Mr. President Andrés Manuel. How are you? This is Senator Manny Pacquiao. I hope to visit you in your country and look for a good relationship between the two Nationes. Thank you and may God bless you. “

WORKOUT

The reigning Fighter of the Decade and boxer laureate Senator Manny “Pacman” Pacquiao (61-7-2, 39 KOs) and trainers World-Famous Freddie Roach, Vice Mayor Buboy Fernandez, and Justin Fortune, will host their only Los Angeles Media Workout This Wednesday! July 10, at the Wild Card Boxing Club (1123 North Vine St. – one block north of Santa Monica Blvd. – Hollywood, Calif. 90038.) Street Parking Only.

Boxing’s only eight-division world champion and the Philippines’ national treasure, Amazin’ Manny, 40, is preparing for his third world championship fight in the past 12 months.

He will be challenging undefeated WBA welterweight super champion Keith “One Time”Thurman (29-0, 22 KOs), from Clearwater, Florida. Though Thurman is 10 years Manny’s junior, Manny has recently become a betting favorite.

Their welterweight world title attraction headlines a PBC on FOX Sports Pay-Per-View event, Saturday, July 20, live from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, beginning at 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT.