EXCLUSIVE: If Canelo v Kovalev was PPV the fight would be made – Duva

Kathy Duva says the lack of Pay-Per-View involved in a potential clash between Canelo Alvarez and Sergey Kovalev is hampering negotiations.

The Main Events boss told WBN on Friday an initial offer from Golden Boy was miles away from where Kovalev wants his purse to be.

This means talks must continue, even when Kovalev is in the final stages of confirming his next fight.

Anthony Yarde, Kovalev’s mandatory challenger, is being lined up for August in Russia. Time is fast running out for Canelo to make a last-ditch attempt to sway Kovalev away.

Considerable step-aside money would be needed for Yarde. Kovalev’s cut also needs a massive boost in order to get the clash over the line.

Duva believes staging Canelo v Kovalev on the paid format, rather than on streaming service DAZN, would be a huge help.

“This would have been an easy deal to make in a PPV situation. People are calling it a super fight after just one week of publicity. The buzz is terrific,” Duva exclusively told World Boxing News.

“Sergey and Main Events would have gladly worked on a fair split of the revenue in a PPV situation. This is because we believe so strongly in the success of the event.

“But DAZN and GB have gone to great lengths to tout their intention to kill PPV.

“So, if they want to make big fights, they are going to have to pay for the opponents upfront.

“They seem to be willing to do so with others. Other than Golovkin, Kovalev is the biggest, most recognizable name to casual boxing fans that Canelo can plausibly face.

"Yet they expect him to put his title on the line for the same money they would pay for an average top ten middleweight opponent.







YARDE

“Perhaps, with some more time to sort things out, Golden Boy and DAZN can find a way to get this done later in the year. I hope so.

“But, in any event, Sergey is going to have to move forward with plans to fight Yarde in Russia in the meantime. Golden Boy has left us with no other alternative for the summer.”

Kovalev will have to face Yarde soon as a purse bid saga has lasted all summer. It’s believed Yarde would be willing to wait if the price is right, though.

August 24 in Kovalev’s home nation is just over six weeks away and will need to be rubber-stamped soon if Canelo doesn’t improve his offer.

