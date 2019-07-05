Weights, running order to MTK Global Kazakhstan show on Saturday

Please find below the weights and running order for Saturday’s #MTKFightNight in Kazakhstan – live on ESPN+ in association with Top Rank and on iFL TV.
DOORS OPEN – 4.30pm
FIRST BELL – 5pm
Preliminary bouts (iFL TV)
Bout 1
Super-bantamweight, 6 Rounds
H. AHMADI (125.4lbs, AFG) vs. A. YUNIAN (125.4lbs, IDN)
Bout 2
Middleweight, 6 Rounds
A. TOLESH (159.8lbs, KAZ) vs. A. D. RAHIMI (160.7lbs, AFG)
Bout 3
Light-middleweight, 8 Rounds
A. SHEGALIYEV (154.5lbs KAZ) vs. E. AKHUNDZADA (153.2lbs AZE)
Bout 4
Lightweight, 8 Rounds
S. ZAURBEK (135.6lbs KAZ) vs. G. GACHECHILADZE (133.2lbs, GRG)
Bout 5
Cruiserweight, 8 Rounds
A. BALOYEV (200.2lbs KAZ) vs. H. VENTURA (192lbs BRA)
ESPN+ broadcast begins 8pm
Bout 6
Featherweight, 10 Rounds
D. O. JOYCE (127.4lbs, IRE) vs. B. TERAN (126.3lbs, VEN)
Bout 7
Lightweight, 10 Rounds
WBC International title
V. KOTOCHIGOV (134.9lbs, KAZ) vs. J. LOPEZ (134lbs, MEX)
Bout 8
Bantamweight, 12 Rounds
WBC world title
N. OUBAALI (117.5lbs, FRA) vs. A. VILLANUEVA (117.5lbs, PHI)
Bout 9
Super-lightweight, 10 Rounds
WBO Inter-Continental title
Z. TURAROV (139.7lbs, KAZ) vs. M. M. GODOY (139.6lbs, ARG)
TV FLOAT
Lightweight, 6 Rounds
N. AZHBENOV (136.7lbs, KAZ) vs. A. ODIKADZE (132.3lbs, GRG)