Weights, running order to MTK Global Kazakhstan show on Saturday

Please find below the weights and running order for Saturday’s #MTKFightNight in Kazakhstan – live on ESPN+ in association with Top Rank and on iFL TV.

DOORS OPEN – 4.30pm

FIRST BELL – 5pm

Preliminary bouts (iFL TV)

Bout 1

Super-bantamweight, 6 Rounds

H. AHMADI (125.4lbs, AFG) vs. A. YUNIAN (125.4lbs, IDN)

Bout 2

Middleweight, 6 Rounds

A. TOLESH (159.8lbs, KAZ) vs. A. D. RAHIMI (160.7lbs, AFG)

Bout 3

Light-middleweight, 8 Rounds

A. SHEGALIYEV (154.5lbs KAZ) vs. E. AKHUNDZADA (153.2lbs AZE)

Bout 4

Lightweight, 8 Rounds

S. ZAURBEK (135.6lbs KAZ) vs. G. GACHECHILADZE (133.2lbs, GRG)

Bout 5

Cruiserweight, 8 Rounds

A. BALOYEV (200.2lbs KAZ) vs. H. VENTURA (192lbs BRA)

ESPN+ broadcast begins 8pm

Bout 6

Featherweight, 10 Rounds

D. O. JOYCE (127.4lbs, IRE) vs. B. TERAN (126.3lbs, VEN)

Bout 7

Lightweight, 10 Rounds

WBC International title

V. KOTOCHIGOV (134.9lbs, KAZ) vs. J. LOPEZ (134lbs, MEX)

Bout 8

Bantamweight, 12 Rounds

WBC world title

N. OUBAALI (117.5lbs, FRA) vs. A. VILLANUEVA (117.5lbs, PHI)

Bout 9

Super-lightweight, 10 Rounds

WBO Inter-Continental title

Z. TURAROV (139.7lbs, KAZ) vs. M. M. GODOY (139.6lbs, ARG)

TV FLOAT

Lightweight, 6 Rounds

N. AZHBENOV (136.7lbs, KAZ) vs. A. ODIKADZE (132.3lbs, GRG)