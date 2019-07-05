Rap stars Rick Ross and Tyga to perform in Jeddah for Amir Khan v Billy Dib

RINGSIDE

Amir Khan’s ‘Red Sea Fight Night’ showdown against Billy Dib in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, on Friday 12th July is the hottest boxing event in the world this summer with a host of celebrities from the world of sport and entertainment attending the big night.

Following confirmation of British Heavyweight great Lennox Lewis and UFC’s legendary Chuck Liddell and current phenomenon Israel Adesanya, American rap megastars Rick Ross and Tyga will not only be at ringside to watch the action, but will also PERFORM in the King Abdullah Sports City stadium.

Two-Time World Champions Khan and Dib headline a massive fight card when they collide for the Vacant WBC International Welterweight Championship that also features the mega-heavyweight clash between Hughie Fury and former World Champion Samuel Peter, televised exclusively LIVE in the UK on free-to-air Channel 5 and the undercard of 5Spike.

Known as ‘The Biggest Boss’ Rick Ross is one of hip-hops most respected and revered MCs and was voted MTVs “Hottest MC” of 2011 with a multitude of highly acclaimed hit albums and singles. The Maimi Monster mogul is also a highly successful record label CEO and business entrepreneur.

Grammy Nominated Tyga is an RIAA Certified Platinum rapper who remains a hip-hop fixture with dedicated and growing following of millions across social media. His chart topping history is undeniable with 31 hits on the Billboard Hot R&B/Hip Hop Songs chart and selling 638K albums, 12.2 million digital songs and 1.4 billion on-demand streams.

More legendary boxing champion and celebrities will be at ringside for the big fight and will be announced shortly.

The event titled Red Sea Fight Night during the Saudi Seasons is a boxing extravaganza with three further big Championship titles fights on the show: Hughie Fury vs. Samuel Peter; Prince Patel vs. Michell Banquez – IBO World Bantamweight Championship; Dave Penalosa vs. Lerato Dlamini – WBC Silver Featherweight Championship.