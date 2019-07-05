Padraig McCrory v Steve Collins Jr bolsters Mick Conlan bill

RINGSIDE

Undefeated Padraig McCrory will meet the talented Steve Collins Jr for the BUI Celtic super-middleweight title at Féile an Phobail on August 3.

Belfast local McCrory (8-0, 3 KOs) will enjoy fanatical home support against Dublin visitor Collins (14-2-1, 4 KOs) on a card topped by Michael Conlan vs. Diego Alberto Ruiz and also starring Luke Keeler vs. Luis Arias, Alfredo Meli vs. Araik Marutjan, Paddy Barnes, Sean McComb and more.

Ahead of the eight-round title showdown, McCrory said: “It was great just to be on such a big card when I heard I’d be fighting a big name like Collins, it was even bigger for me. People will be excited about this fight.

“I’ve met him once or twice and he’s a gentleman. I know he’ll come to fight. He’ll be big and strong at super-middleweight but I think on the night, my amateur pedigree will come through.

“I think I have better boxing ability than Steve. I fought in another all-Irish fight against Sean McGlinchey last time out and I dealt with him. I feel McGlinchey is as good an opponent as Steve if not better, so I feel like I’ll deal with Steve.”

Collins said: “It’s great to be on a stage as big as this. I’m a fan of Michael Conlan so I’m happy to be on his undercard. I’m going to show everyone my capabilities and what kind of fighter I am.

“I don’t know much about Poddy as a fighter. I met him a couple of times and he’s a nice guy but I put all that aside on the night and I’ll just have beating him on my mind when that bell goes.



“Victory here would be great. Poddy will be a great scalp to take. He’s an unbeaten professional fighting in his hometown. It’ll be a massive win for me and it’ll get me up the rankings and into even bigger fights.”

Along with four stellar match-ups in Conlan vs. Ruiz, Keeler vs. Arias, Meli vs. Marutjan and McCrory vs. Collins plus Barnes and McComb, youngsters Callum Bradley, Dee Sullivan and Seanie Duffy will be looking to steal the show from the undercard.