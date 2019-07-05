Lee Glover features on July 6 bill at Walsall Town Hall

RINGSIDE

Lee Glover will continue his quest to make up for lost time, with just his second bout in three years. ‘The Tipton Slasher’ ended a 33-month spell on the sidelines in September.

An over-the-distance success over Dean Jones at the Town Hall made it 10 victories for the 32-year-old, having previously halted three adversaries early on.

He features on BCB Promotions’ summer offering at Walsall Town Hall, with fight night coming up this Saturday July 6. The show has been titled ‘The Heat Is On.’

Glover is eager to get back into title contention after unsuccessful English and Area Title shots in recent years.

He’s only been beaten four times, having gone twice for the English title at super feather and the Midlands crown at feather. He was also downed by Choi Tseveenpurev in Prizefighter.

“I’m back in the gym and hungry again,” he told bcb-promotions.com. “I’ve had a decent camp and I’m feeling fit and strong.

“My losses have all come against good fighters – Leigh Wood, Andy Townend, Jon Kays and Choi Tseveenpurev. I know I have the ability to get at least an Area Title so I’m hoping to push on from here.

“I’m a tough opponent for anybody as I’ve proved in my career so far. I’m just looking forward to getting back out there.”

Tyler Denny is back in action elsewhere on the Town Hall card, in his first outing since vacating the Midlands middleweight title.

Denny, from Rowley Regis, has also challenged for the English crown and is determined to land himself another meaningful opportunity.

Troi Coleman, from Burntwood in Staffordshire, is also 4-0 and all points successes. ‘The Hawk,’ a former kickboxer, still trains out of the Platinum gym in his hometown.

Sid Bowater, another Wolverhampton boxer, will lace on the gloves again, after two years out, looking to rebuild in the welterweight ranks.

Bowater vanished after conceding his ‘0’ to Nathan Hardy, after three victories. At the age of 29, there’s still time to plot a path towards success.

Amy Timlin, from Southam in Warwickshire, completes the line-up having previously debuted at bantamweight with a spotless points success over Roz Mari Silyanova.

Walsall’s Levi Ferguson and former soldier, Alex Jones, from Tiverton, complete the card.

Tickets, priced at £35 standard or £65 VIP ringside with a buffet and waitress service, are on sale now from the Town Hall Box Office on 0845 111 2900. It’s £40 for entry on the door.