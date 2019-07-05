Hosea Burton finds new lease of life following Tyson Fury Las Vegas spell

RINGSIDE

Hosea Burton has found a new lease of life in boxing ahead of his return tonight – thanks to the time he recently spent out in Las Vegas with heavyweight king Tyson Fury.

Former British champion Burton (23-1, 11 KOs) fights on this evening’s #MTKFightNight event at the University of Bolton Stadium, and he’s heading into the fight in an extremely positive mood after spending the last month alongside his cousin Fury.

Burton said: “I’m over the moon to be boxing again. It’s been a long time since my last fight in November, but I’ve been fit and ready to fight since January, so it’s well overdue.

“I spent pretty much the last month with Tyson Fury out in Las Vegas, and that was a great experience. We used to train together as amateurs and with us being first cousins we were very close, but then we went our separate ways as professionals.

“Spending a lot of time with him again brings things back, so being over there was a good learning experience. Seeing how he dealt with things like press and media, and his opponent too, shows that he’s really professional about the job, and hopefully that’s rubbed off on me.

“I’m ready for big fights whenever they come. I’ve only lost a handful of rounds in my career, so it’s been a frustrating period. Some people may have walked away from the sport but I’m letting people know this year I’m back.

“It’s good that my fight on Friday is live on iFL TV too. I’m going to go out there, have fun, be relaxed, take my time and get the victory.”

Tonight’s bill at the University of Bolton Stadium also features a packed undercard, including the likes of Ross Cooksey, Mike McGoldrick, Macaulay McGowan, Lisa Whiteside, Amin Jahanzeb and many more.