Frank Warren Wishlist: Number Four – Another in-house heavyweight bout

Hall of Fame promoter Frank Warren has revealed the top five fights he wants to be made in the next twelve months.

In his talkSPORT column, which you can read in full HERE, Warren outlined a quintet of superb bouts.

Featuring some of his top boxers, Warren has high hopes for some massive match-ups from now until mid-2020.

As a boxing promoter, I’ve always got ambitions and fights I want to make and I think we’ve proven this year – especially with Nathan Gorman and Daniel Dubois set to square off and put their pristine records on the line – that we will make the right fights and the fights that people want to see.

With different people involved and vested interests, it’s never easy getting a deal over the line. But here is a fight I’m hopeful of making over the next 12 months – Frank Warren.

DANIEL DUBOIS or NATHAN GORMAN v JOE JOYCE

If Joe Joyce can get through his fight with Bryant Jennings on the same card as Dubois and Gorman on July 13, you’ve got another ready-made, all British scrap waiting to happen that could headline The O2 in London.

Those three fighters are the next generation and if one of them can pick up two wins there in their little round robin, they’re suddenly staring at the top heavyweights in the world.

