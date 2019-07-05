Frank Warren Wishlist: Number Four – Another in-house heavyweight bout

Featuring some of his top boxers, Warren has high hopes for some massive match-ups from now until mid-2020.
If Joe Joyce can get through his fight with Bryant Jennings on the same card as Dubois and Gorman on July 13, you’ve got another ready-made, all British scrap waiting to happen that could headline The O2 in London.
Those three fighters are the next generation and if one of them can pick up two wins there in their little round robin, they’re suddenly staring at the top heavyweights in the world.
Two of the brightest young heavyweights in the world will battle it out in London later this month.
Former Olympic boxer Joe Joyce has been making steady progress through the heavyweight ranks since turning pro in October 2017. Joyce is now 33 years of age and looking to progress quicker than most nine fight boxers. The last two opponents have seen an increase in the level Joyce has faced. He beat former world […]
Promoter Frank Warren says his trio of British rising heavyweights will soon be in the frame to face Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury. Ahead of a huge summer of top division boxing in the UK, Warren believes the loser of a fight between Daniel Dubois and Nathan Gorman can come again. “It’s not the end […]
World Boxing News has learned Joe Joyce is passing up on the chance to fight for the vacant Lonsdale Belt as stipulated by the British Boxing Board of Control. The heavyweight contender is instead eyeing up a big top division name for a summer return once his debut under Frank Warren is out of the […]
Britain has seldom been blessed with a brighter crop of talented heavyweight cubs but Cheshire colossus Nathan Gorman is adamant that it’s his destiny to surface as the King of the Pride.