EXCLUSIVE: Deontay Wilder drops BOMBSHELL on Andy Ruiz Jr. fight

It’s no secret Deontay Wilder is aiming to pick up every single world heavyweight title belt before riding off into the sunset an American hero.

In the third part of an extensive chat with WBN, the WBC top division ruler has addressed when a massive undisputed unification with Andy Ruiz Jr. could happen.

Ahead of scheduled fights with Luis Ortiz and Tyson Fury, Wilder dropped a huge bombshell on potentially squeezing Ruiz in between.

Ruiz would need to beat Anthony Joshua again later this year, whilst Wilder is eyeing a more devastating win over Ortiz.

Should both come through, Wilder was asked if he would be willing to battle Ruiz immediately and then face Fury afterward for all the gold – if successful.

“Anything is possible in boxing, we’ll see what happens with the rematches,” Wilder exclusively told World Boxing News.

“I’d love to unify all the belts. It’s coming down to it. It’s getting closer and closer to a unification (with Ruiz).

“I think that’s what the heavyweight division is missing. We need one champion, one face, one name, it’s Deontay Wilder. I can’t wait for that to happen. I’m the right guy for the job.”

Wilder admits time is running out on his career at 33. ‘The Bronze Bomber’ wants to claim all the titles. He’s well aware the Ruiz fight would be easy to make due to both being signed to Al Haymon’s Premier Boxing Champions.

On the timescale involved, Wilder made it clear he’s not going to be hanging around until his 40’s – as rival Fury recently stated.

“I’m not going to be in this game long. I want to unify the division and defend my titles a few times. But I don’t know how many times in that field it would be but it’s not going to be a real long run for me. I just don’t think so. I’m going retire right. I came into the game right, I’m in the right position right now and I’m a retire right.

“I want people to appreciate me right now while I’m still in this sport. That’s because I know they are (going to) when I leave. I just want you all to do it now because I’m not here long.”

SHORT REIGN

That admission means getting Ruiz inside the ropes at the earliest opportunity will be essential to Wilder.

Airing his views on how long Ruiz could be in the hot seat as the majority belt holder, the Alabama slammer made an ominous prediction.

“I mean, I’m happy for Ruiz though to be able to come out of the situation that he was in with his family. Like he said, ‘momma, we don’t have to struggle anymore’.

“I’m happy for him that they can see brighter days. He can now provide for his family. But how long that’s going to last, who knows?

“In this moment of time, he should embrace everything (he has). Ruiz should enjoy the moment right now while he is the champion,” concluded Wilder.

