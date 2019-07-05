EXCLUSIVE: Canelo v Kovalev fight is OFF, Yarde is next in Russia

Phil Jay

📸 DAZN / David Spagnolo

Main Events promoter Kathy Duva has explained the situation between Canelo Alvarez and Sergey Kovalev as it currently stands.

As WBN first reported on June 24, Kovalev was targeted by Canelo for a September clash at 175 pounds.

At the time, Kovalev was on the verge of finalizing a mandatory bout with Anthony Yarde. WBN speculated December would be the only workable date.

Step aside money for Yarde was mooted. Although a low-ball offer made by Golden Boy has left Kovalev to focus on his WBO duties.

Duva previously informed WBN there was little time to negotiate. With an offer lower than DAZN were paying Jarrell Miller for Anthony Joshua, Kovalev is moving on.

“The Yarde deal is getting done. After all the talk, Golden Boy never made a serious offer. They never offered us an acceptable amount for Sergey to fight Canelo in September,” Duva exclusively told World Boxing News.

“When you consider that Danny Jacobs was paid $15 million to fight Canelo. Golovkin is reportedly promised over $25 million. And Jarrell Miller was getting something like $6.5 million to face Joshua. And Joshua is a guy who is barely known in the US – so it makes you wonder.

“As things stand, Sergey would love to fight Canelo. But Golden Boy and DAZN are going to have to get serious if they really want the fight to happen.”

WBN understands Canelo v Kovalev can happen in December, provided the Russian puncher gets through Yarde unscathed.

A date of late August means Canelo could tread water, due to a niggling knee injury, until Kovalev’s bout is complete.

Alternatively, Canelo could use September 14 as a stay-busy bout for Kovalev later this year.

Canelo is currently being linked to facing the likes of Demetrius Andrade and Jaime Munguia. Lesser names would be better considered if the Kovalev fight is to be reignited.







DECEMBER

“Perhaps, with some more time to sort things out, Golden Boy and DAZN can find a way to get this done later in the year. I hope so. But, in any event, Sergey is going to have to move forward with plans to fight Yarde in Russia in the meantime,” said Duva.

“Golden Boy has left us with no other alternative for the summer (but to fight Yarde).”

Asked whether they considered asking Yarder to wait, Duva concluded. “No, there were never any talks of putting off the Yarde fight if a September fight between Sergey and Canelo was to materialize.

“Sergey wants to stay active so later in the year could work.”