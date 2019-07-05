Edis Tatli returns to action in Finland on August 10

RINGSIDE

The former European lightweight champion “Prince” Edis Tatli (31–3) is back in action in August. Tatli faces the Nicaraguan puncher Berman “La Cobra” Sanchez (29–8–3) at Olavinlinna castle, Finland on 10th August.

This is Tatli’s first fight since his loss against Teofimo Lopez at Madison Square Garden, New York in April.

Tatli’s manager Pekka Mäki promises that team Tatli has analyzed the Lopez fight, done the necessary adjustments and Tatli is again ready to fight on the top level of the lightweight division.

“The Lopez fight was a setback for sure. The fight hadn’t even started properly before Lopez got that one good punch in,” says Mäki. “But Edis is a determined guy. He is able to learn from his mistakes and come back stronger than ever.”

The undercard of the August event, dubbed Boxing Night Olavinlinna, features super bantamweight Jose Antonio Sanchez Romero (10–0–1), welterweights Oskari Metz (9–0) and Nourdeen Toure (8–2), light heavyweight Dayron Lester (11–3) and the Finnish fighters Timo Laine (24–12) and Marko Mononen (7–1) facing each other at catchweight 189,6 lbs.

The event is promoted by Veljekset Pekkonen Oy.