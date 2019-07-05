Another blow as Dillian Whyte is dealt rankings DROP despite no defeat

World Boxing News

📸 Mark Robinson

Dillian Whyte has been dealt another hammer blow by the world title governing bodies as the World Boxing Organization released their latest ratings.

‘The Bodysnatcher’ is already fuming with the World Boxing Council for being overlooked for a shot at Deontay Wilder. Whyte has been number one-ranked by the WBC for over 600 days.

Despite this fact, the Londoner was recently warned by President Mauricio Sulaiman that his position could change if he keeps being disrespectful to the WBC in the media.

Whyte had the comfort of being in the top spot with the WBO until President Paco Valcarcel announced Oleksandr Usyk would be made mandatory.

In a latest and devastating move which Whyte may well take personally, Tyson Fury has been placed above Whyte after beating Tom Schwarz.

This is an unprecedented move as Whyte has not lost a fight since facing Anthony Joshua four years ago.

Wins over Joseph Parker, Derek Chisora and Lucas Browne should have cemented Whyte’s position. Not so, and Whyte is now out of contention for a world title shot with yet another organization.

Facing a year wait with the WBC, Whyte would possibly have to face Fury later next year in order to gain just one place on the WBO list.

Usyk is likely to meet the winner of Andy Ruiz v Joshua II sometime in the first half of 2020. This means Whyte is well out of the picture.

Turning down a final eliminator with Kubrat Pulev on the IBF’s orders now looks a completely wrong move by the 31 year-old Jamaican-born puncher.







WBO RANKINGS

HEAVYWEIGHT (Over 201 lbs) ( Over 91.17 kgs)

CHAMPION – ANDY RUIZ, JR. USA

1 Oleksandr Usyk UKR

2 Tyson Fury (Int-Cont) UK

3 Dillian Whyte (International) JAM

4 Anthony Joshua UK

5 Oscar Rivas (NABO) COL

6 Tyrone Spong (Latino) SRB

7 Junior Fa (Oriental Int.) NZ

8 Zhilei Zhang (Oriental) CHN

9 Agit Kabayel GER

10 Evgeny Romanov RUS

11 Daniel Dubois (WBO Global) GB

12 Ali Eren Demirezen (WBO Europe) TUR

13 Kyotaro Fujimoto (Asia-Pacific) JPN

14 Carlos Takam CAM

15 Tom Schwarz GER

** ** Victor Bisbal (Latino Int.) PR