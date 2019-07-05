Devin Haney volunteers to help the youth homeless in Vegas

RINGSIDE

Undefeated lightweight contender, Devin “The Dream” Haney (22-0, 14 KOs) was a volunteer at the Nevada Partnership for Homeless Youth (NPHY) in Las Vegas. Devin spoke with the youth that were present and served food during lunch.

Haney, who is coming off a “Knockout of the Year” performance against Antonio Moran, is on the cusp of fighting for his first word title and is considered one of the top fighters in boxing. He is grateful for the opportunity to serve his community by giving back.

“Thank you, Rachel and staff, at Nevada Partnerships for Homeless Youth for giving me the opportunity to meet so many strong and resilient teenagers.

“I’m truly inspired by all their stories and even more impressed by their smiles they maintain through all the adversity. There are some very beautiful and talented people there. Life for me will never be the same! I will continue to share for the rest of my life” – Devin Haney