David Oliver Joyce praises Kazakhstan boxing talent ahead of next outing

RINGSIDE

Unbeaten star David Oliver Joyce is honoured to be fighting on Saturday’s historic #MTKFightNight in Kazakhstan – after describing the country as the best nation in the world for boxing.

Joyce (10-0, 8 KOs) takes on experienced Breilor Teran (27-17-1, 20 KOs) on the massive card at the Barys Arena in the Kazakh capital of Nur-Sultan, live on ESPN+ in association with Top Rank and also live on iFL TV.

The featherweight star is excited to showcase his skills to a new audience, and hopes a victory in Kazakhstan can move him one step closer towards a shot at a world title.

Joyce said: “I’m always ready for the challenge. I’m knocking on that door for a world title, and this fight in Kazakhstan gets me one step closer.

“I need to thank my team MTK Global for putting me on the right path and getting me the right fights that have lead me to this point so far in my career.

“Kazakhstan as a boxing nation is one of the best in the world if not the best nation. They have a lot of top class boxers as amateurs and professionals, so it is an honour to fight here this weekend.”

Saturday’s huge event sees fearsome super-lightweight Zhankosh Turarov take on Mauro Godoy for the WBO Inter-Continental title, plus there is a WBC world bantamweight title fight between Nordine Oubaali and Arthur Villanueva.

Lightweight Viktor Kotochigov is up against tough Mexican Jairo Lopez with the WBC International crown on the line, while some of the best Kazakh talent are also on the card, including Sultan Zaurbek, Ali Baloyev, Nurtas Azhbenov, Abay Tolesh and Abilkhaiyr Shegaliyev.