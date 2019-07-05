Caleb Plant ‘Portrait of a Fighter’ sneak peek ahead of Sunday airing

RINGSIDE

📸:Ryan Hafey

Ahead of undefeated IBF Super Middleweight World Champion Caleb “Sweethands” Plant’s first title defense against unbeaten contender and University of Notre Dame graduate Mike Lee on Saturday, July 20, FOX Sports presents the half-hour special “Portrait of a Fighter: Caleb ‘Sweethands’ Plant” on Sunday, July 7 on FS1 at 4:00 PM ET / 1:00 PM PT.

“Portrait of a Fighter” is a first-hand account of the trials and triumphs of professional boxer Plant. In the show, follow the undefeated super middleweight Plant as he prepared for his first world title fight against José Uzcátegui.

Raised in poverty in the tiny town of Ashland City, Tennessee and surrounded by addiction and hardship from a young age, Caleb’s road to the top was anything but easy.

Watch Caleb as he returns to his hometown to accept a key to the city, inspire the underprivileged youth and fulfill a promise to his deceased daughter. This boxer’s story is a portrait of what it means to be a fighter both in and out of the ring.