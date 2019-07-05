Police investigate murder or suicide theories as young boxer is found dead

Ringside

Ivan Ramirez was just 24 years old. The young fighter was scheduled to fight next month but is now a tragic case being investigated by Mexican Police.

‘Sonrics’ was found dead in his home in Yutucan. Authorities are so far unable to comment on whether it was suicide or murder.

Releasing a statement, the WBC were saddened by the loss of a fight who had 13 wins and just one defeat as a pro.

“The World Boxing Council and its President, Mauricio Sulaiman, lament the death of boxer Ivan Ramírez, a former FECOMBOX champion.

“A 24 years old fighter with a record of 13 wins, one loss and 6 knockouts, Ivan was one of the most promising prospects of Yucatan.

“The whole WBC joins the family and the friends of Ivan at this very poignant time of deep sorrow.”

Ramirez had fought twice this year, winning in April and June. The light-flyweight was due for a contest in August.

WAHLSTROM

Roy Jones Jr. boxing Promotions announces that Eva Wahlstrom will defend her super featherweight title of the World Boxing Council, on August 2, against Mexican Yareli “Chololita” Larios, daughter of former world champion Oscar “Chololo” Larios, at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas.

Wahlstrom won the WBC title in 2015, when she got a decision victory on Natalia Vanesa del Valle. Since then, she has defended the crown four times.

Larios will fight for the first time in her professional career outside Mexico, but she is very motivated training very hard, as she says she wants to win the green and gold WBC title, just like dad did.







