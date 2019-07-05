05
Jul
2019

Andy Ruiz Jr. scoffs at Anthony Joshua’s new rematch training regime

World Boxing News 05/07/2019
Anthony Joshua

📸 Lawrence Lustig

Unified world heavyweight champion Andy Ruiz Jr. has labelled Anthony Joshua robotic as the Briton continues his early preparations for a rematch.

Joshua has plenty to work on after being humbled by Ruiz at Madison Square Garden. Ruiz dropped Joshua four times on the way to becoming world champion.

Since then, Joshua has faced stern criticism for his demeanor in the build-up and performance on the night. It’s led Joshua to begin working on his style just weeks after the fight.

Posting a video on SnapChat, Joshua was seen going through a shadow boxing workout on a treadmill. It didn’t take long for Ruiz to reply with a negative response.

Simply posting a robot emoji, Ruiz obviously cannot see any improvements happening before the pair meet again.

Dates in November and December are being considered for the return. It’s expected to take place back in New York.

Promoter Eddie Hearn is making a last ditch bid to persuade DAZN bosses Joshua should be given home advantage on UK soil.

Therefore, the Principality Stadium in Wales has now emerged as the frontrunner from all British venues.

MSG is top with the bookies. Las Vegas remains a few points behind.


MORE ON RUIZ v JOSHUA

Your SEO optimized title