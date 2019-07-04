Frank Warren’s Wishlist: Number Three – A British super-fight unification

Ringside

📸 Frank Warren

Hall of Fame promoter Frank Warren has revealed the top five fights he wants to be made in the next twelve months.

In his talkSPORT column, which you can read in full HERE, Warren outlined a quintet of superb bouts.

Featuring some of his top boxers, Warren has high hopes for some massive match-ups from now until mid-2020.

As a boxing promoter, I’ve always got ambitions and fights I want to make and I think we’ve proven this year – especially with Nathan Gorman and Daniel Dubois set to square off and put their pristine records on the line – that we will make the right fights and the fights that people want to see.

With different people involved and vested interests, it’s never easy getting a deal over the line. But here are fights I’m hopeful of making over the next 12 months – Frank Warren.

BILLY JOE SAUNDERS v CALLUM SMITH

Smith’s camp suggested previously they’d be interested in this fight and we certainly are. Problem is, they need to answer my emails or phone calls!

We’ve sent our offer. Callum Smith has seen it himself so we’ve made our move and we want to make the fight.

It’s just a great one for the fans. An all British occasion, a unification fight. It would sell out anywhere in England and it doesn’t get any better that two undefeated champions going at it.

These are the fights as promoters we need to make.

Saunders is the WBO super-middleweight champion, while Smith holds the WBA ‘Super’ belt.







WBN TIMELINE

Callum Smith offered Billy Joe Saunders fight, Canelo still top target Callum Smith is attempting to land a huge fight with Canelo Alvarez but has a curveball offer from Billy Joe Saunders to mull over. The former British, European and current WBA world and WBC Diamond super-middleweight champion wants a huge step up from his last fight. After capping off claiming a first world championship by […]

Frank Warren reveals Joe Gallagher talks over Billy Joe Saunders v Callum Smith PROMOTER Frank Warren held the final press conference ahead of Saturday’s vacant WBO world super-middleweight title clash between Billy Joe Saunders and Shefat Isufi at The Lamex Stadium, home of Stevenage FC. Saunders, who comes from nearby Hatfield will be bidding to become a two-weight world champion having previously held the WBO middleweight crown. Also […]

Saunders reveals reasonable Canelo terms, open to Smith all-UK battle Billy Joe Saunders is not asking for massive terms in order to share the ring with pound for pound king Canelo Alvarez. The Hatfield man has dared Alvarez to face him at either middleweight or super-middleweight. Saunders was boosted over the weekend when it was confirmed that his showdown against German based Albanian Shefat Isufi […]