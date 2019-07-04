Frank Warren’s Wishlist: Number Three – A British super-fight unification

Featuring some of his top boxers, Warren has high hopes for some massive match-ups from now until mid-2020.
Smith’s camp suggested previously they’d be interested in this fight and we certainly are. Problem is, they need to answer my emails or phone calls!
We’ve sent our offer. Callum Smith has seen it himself so we’ve made our move and we want to make the fight.
It’s just a great one for the fans. An all British occasion, a unification fight. It would sell out anywhere in England and it doesn’t get any better that two undefeated champions going at it.
These are the fights as promoters we need to make.
Saunders is the WBO super-middleweight champion, while Smith holds the WBA ‘Super’ belt.
