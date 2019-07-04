04
Frank Warren’s Wishlist: Number Three – A British super-fight unification

Hall of Fame promoter Frank Warren has revealed the top five fights he wants to be made in the next twelve months.

Featuring some of his top boxers, Warren has high hopes for some massive match-ups from now until mid-2020.

As a boxing promoter, I’ve always got ambitions and fights I want to make and I think we’ve proven this year – especially with Nathan Gorman and Daniel Dubois set to square off and put their pristine records on the line – that we will make the right fights and the fights that people want to see.

With different people involved and vested interests, it’s never easy getting a deal over the line. But here are fights I’m hopeful of making over the next 12 months – Frank Warren.

BILLY JOE SAUNDERS v CALLUM SMITH

Smith’s camp suggested previously they’d be interested in this fight and we certainly are. Problem is, they need to answer my emails or phone calls!

We’ve sent our offer. Callum Smith has seen it himself so we’ve made our move and we want to make the fight.

It’s just a great one for the fans. An all British occasion, a unification fight. It would sell out anywhere in England and it doesn’t get any better that two undefeated champions going at it.

These are the fights as promoters we need to make.

Saunders is the WBO super-middleweight champion, while Smith holds the WBA ‘Super’ belt.


