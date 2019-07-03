WBC begin testing referees, judges for marijuana, cocaine, meth and more

Ringside

World Boxing Council President Mauricio Sulaiman has confirmed his organization will check referees and judges for the use of recreational drugs.

In an unprecedented move, Sulaiman has begun the process of ensuring those substances stay out of the ring.

The first two anti-doping tests for ring officials have been presented, as part of the Clean Boxing Program.

The WBC implemented this standard to randomly test ring officials. It’s based on the importance of maintaining maximum integrity in boxing.

The tests are designed to detect the usage of recreational drugs. They include marijuana, cocaine and methamphetamines.

Steve Morrow, Judge of California and Frank Garza, Michigan Judge took part. They presented the tests at the World Boxing Council headquarters located in Mexico City.

Both of which were negative.

The WBC will be working together with all the national and state federations of the world to develop this vital project.

MOJO

WBC super lightweight champion Jose Carlos Ramirez is ready to defend his crown. He will battle the also undefeated Maurice Hoooker. The title holder has a record of 26 fights won, 17 of them by KO.

The fight will take place at the College Park Center in Arlington in Arlington, Texas.

Ramírez (24-0 16 KOs) puts his crown on the line for the third time after winning the vacant title at Madison Square Garden in New York in March 2018 against Amir Imam.

The two defenses of his belt took place in Fresno, his hometown, with him defeating Antonio Orozco and then Jose Zepeda.

Hooker (26-0-3 17 KOs) for his part, fights in his town, Dallas, for the first time as world champion after three fights abroad.

Tickets for the fight, which will take place on Saturday, July 27 at the College Park Center in Arlington, Texas, are now on sale.







PACQUIAO BILL

On July 20 at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, Nevada, Mexican Luis Nery will defend his Silver World Boxing Council title. The faces dangerous Dominican Juan Carlos Payano.

The fight is expected to be an explosive match. Payano has declared that he will impose his style and experience over Nery.

Luis Nery has an undefeated record of 29-0, 23 KO, while Payano 21-2, 9 KO.

Mexican Nery did not participate in the bantamweight tournament World Boxing Super Series. On the contrary, Payano participated.

He was eliminated by Naoya “Monster” Inoue, due the Japanese knocking him out in three rounds.

Luis Nery comes from winning in his last fight over McJoe Arroyo.

The win happened on the undercard of Errol Spence vs. Mikey Garcia.