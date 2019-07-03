Past and present Blues get behind Team New South Wales ahead of Esmay Smith Cup

RINGSIDE

QLD VS NEW SOUTH WALES RIVALRY IS AT FEVER PITCH RIGHT NOW. In the rugby league world the Blues have all the momentum after a massive win in game two. Many of their former greats and current stars have now thrown their support behind the New South Wales amateur boxing team which is headed to Toowoomba next week to take on Queensland in the inaugural Esmay Smith Cup.

Leading the support is none other than a man who knows how to get the job done in the boxing ring in Toowoomba – Paul Gallen.

“I’ve got no doubt the Blues can get the job done,” Gallen said.

“You’re very lucky you Blues, you get to punch those Queenslanders in the face and how good you don’t even get in trouble for it.

“I want to wish you guys from New South Wales all the best, go out there and do us proud, I’ve got no doubt you will get the job done and win for New South Wales.”

Current Blues five eighth James Maloney said: “Good luck to the New South Wales amateur boxing team in Toowoomba, go the Blues.”

Former Blues great Steve ‘Blocker’ Roach said: “To all those amateur boxers up there who are going to represent New South Wales and take on Queensland – go the blues, come one boys! Let’s go.”

The big name support doesn’t stop there. Manly and New South Wales legend Steve Menzies is firmly in the corner of Team New South Wales.

“Here at ANZ Stadium Wednesday night Queensland vs New South Wales, then I was thinking there is another big State of Origin showdown, July 13, Rumours International.

“Get your tickets and get along.

“Watch the blues get it done at ANZ Stadium on Wednesday night and then again at TGW & Smithy bring the Big fights 23.”

Fellow former New South Wales great Craig Gower also reached out to the blues camp.

“I just want to wish the New South Wales amateur boxing team all the best for the upcoming fights, It’s time to bring the trophy back to New South Wales.”

“I hear Smithy’s big fight night is the place to be, enjoy the night and do your state proud.”

Both State’s have a number of fighters with National and International experience. It will be a unique opportunity for Toowoomba fight fans to see the next generation of boxing stars.

“Team New South Wales certainly has support in high places,” Promoter Brendon Smith said.

“To have the likes of Paul Gallen, Steve Roach, James Maloney, Steve Menzies, Craig Gower and many others lend their support to the Blues show’s how big this event is.

“There will be future State, National and International champions on display on July 13.

“The amateur ranks is the breeding ground for tomorrow’s pro stars.

“Remember the names of these boys, without a doubt there will be a future World Champion among them.

“I’m really excited to welcome Team New South Wales to Toowoomba, we’re honoured to host the inaugural Esmay Smith Cup.

“May the best team win.”

The Esmay Smith Cup will be one of the many highlights on the TGW & Smithy Bring the Big Fights 23 card headlined by three big professional title fights.

Herman Ene-Purcell faces Will Nasio for the Australasian heavyweight title, Jamie Hilt and Ash Huston square off for the Australasian super lightweight belt and Brent Rice faces Gaige Ireland for the Australian lightweight title

