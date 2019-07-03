Murodjon Akhmadaliev promoter wins Danny Roman purse bid with six-figure offer

RINGSIDE

With a winning bid of $145,000, World of Boxing won the purse bid today for the WBA Super Bantamweight World Championship bout for their fighter, #1 ranked mandatory challenger, Murodjon ‘MJ’ Akhmadaliev, (6-0-0, 5 KOs), against champion Daniel Roman, (27-2-1, 10 KOs). The purse bid took place in Panama City, Panama with World of Boxing being the only bidding party. The fight must take place by September 30, 2019.

Said Vadim Kornilov, “We’re very excited that World of Boxing has won this purse bid and is ready to give ‘MJ’ the opportunity to fight Danny Roman for the WBA Super Bantamweight World Title in September. ‘MJ’ has accomplished a great deal as a professional in just over a year, has fought top opposition from his first fights as a pro, has defended his WBA Intercontinental Title numerous times, and is ready to fight for a world title and become a world champion.”

“’MJ’ is a star in the making and will be ready to unify with other world champions after this fight! Fighters like this excite Mexican and International fans, as they will not step down from any fight, he would rather lose than let down his fans.”

A 2016 Bronze Medalist representing Uzbekistan at the Olympic Games in Rio de Janiero, the 24-year-old Akhmadaliev has very quickly impressed U.S. boxing fans with his remarkable power and world class skills. On November 24, 2018, he was specifically chosen to fight on HBO’s last edition of their iconic World Championship Boxing series, knocking out Isaac Zarate in the ninth round.

Most recently, Akhmadaliev thrilled the Los Angeles fight fans with a stunning third-round knockout of Carlos Carlson at the Forum on April 26, 2019.

Roman has made four successful defenses of the WBA Junior Bantamweight World Title since becoming champion in September 2017 by defeating Shun Kubo in Kyoto, Japan. In his most recent bout he unified titles by defeating IBF Super Bantamweight World Champion TJ Doheny over twelve rounds on April 26, 2019.