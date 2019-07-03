Marsellos Wilder dominates on Charlos v Adams, pushes record to 4-1

World Boxing News

📸 PBC

Deontay Wilder’s younger brother Marsellos Wilder competed in a fifth professional outing last weekend on the undercard of Jermall Charlo v Brandon Adams.

Wilder, 30, carded his first win since December 2018 following a shock defeat and a no-contest in his last two bouts.

Dropped and beaten by William Deets in January, Wilder picked himself up to blitz Mark Sanchez in one round less than two months later.

The appearance of a banned substance, which WBN exclusively revealed was not performance enhancing, meant Wilder’s win was declared a no contest.

After serving a three-month ban, the cruiserweight returned at the NRG Arena in Houston. Wilder took every round of four from Tyler Vogel.

In the aftermath, the Alabama boxer revealed he’d been hoping to gain a few sessions in the bank.

He said: “Words can’t define how grateful I am to God for his blessings on me and to my team & my supporters. I’m thankful.

“My work paid off taking the win and dominating with a beautiful boxing performance. I showcased my speed, power and athleticism.

“It was another great experience for me to help build my blocks. I’m ready to rumble again. On to the next one, mission complete. VICTORY!”







READ MORE ON MARSELLOS WILDER