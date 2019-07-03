Frank Warren’s Wishlist: Number Two – A huge unification

World Boxing News

Hall of Fame promoter Frank Warren’s top five fights he wants to be made in the next twelve months continues with number two.

In his talkSPORT column, which you can read in full HERE, Warren outlined a quintet of superb bouts.

Featuring some of his top boxers, Warren has high hopes for some massive match-ups from now until mid-2020.

As a boxing promoter, I’ve always got ambitions and fights I want to make and I think we’ve proven this year – especially with Nathan Gorman and Daniel Dubois set to square off and put their pristine records on the line – that we will make the right fights and the fights that people want to see.

With different people involved and vested interests, it’s never easy getting a deal over the line. But here are fights I’m hopeful of making over the next 12 months – Frank Warren.

Josh Warrington vs Oscar Valdez/Leo Santa Cruz

“Warrington vs Valdez would be a cracking fight. It’s a clash of styles, but not an awkward job like Kid Galahad was,” Warren told talkSPORT.

“I’ve seen Josh in action against fighters like Valdez, in Carl Frampton and Lee Selby, so that would be another cracker. I’d love to make that in the UK, but they’d also love to have that in the US – he’s with Top Rank after all.

“We’re actually talking to them about the fight right now so if we could make that in the autumn or winter of this year, I’d be delighted. IBF featherweight champion against WBO featherweight champion – it’s a big fight.

“Leo Santa Cruz, the WBA Kingpin, has also gone on record expressing an interest in fighting Josh and that’s a fight we’d make in a heartbeat too.”







