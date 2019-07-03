Former soldier Alex Jones to turn pro next weekend at Walsall Town Hall

RINGSIDE

Former soldier Alex Jones can’t wait to step into the frontline when he turn professional next weekend.

The Tiverton boxer will make his debut on BCB Promotions’ summer offering at Walsall Town Hall, with fight night coming up on Saturday July 6. The show has been titled ‘The Heat Is On.’

Jones started boxing at 13 and went on to represent Tiverton ABC before joining the army at 18.

After seeing active service in Iraq and Kenya, after 5 years, the 23 year-old left the Forces in May of this year and immediately turned pro under the watchful eye of Plympton-based trainer, Carl Robson.

“I’m very excited to make my professional debut,” he told bcb-promotions.com. “I have been saying for last couple years it’s something I’m going to do and to be doing it finally I’m over the moon.

“I’m from an army background, I was deployed to Iraq and Kenya, but the boxing is something I’ve always wanted to do since being a kid.

“Training has gone really well, really enjoying working with Carl he is a top bloke who really knows his stuff, we get on really well and have a laugh in the gym. It’s a really good place to be.

“People have said in the past that I’m never in a bad fight, I’d like to think that won’t change. As a British fighter I think the goal should be the Lord Lonsdale belt but I’ll take it one fight at a time and see what happens.”

Tyler Denny is back in action elsewhere on the Town Hall card, in his first outing since vacating the Midlands middleweight title.

Denny, from Rowley Regis, has also challenged for the English crown and is determined to land himself another meaningful opportunity.

‘Ruthless’ will be looking to build on his 11 wins, with still just the one defeat and two draws on his pro record.

Lee Glover will continue his quest to make up for lost time, with just his second bout in three years. ‘The Tipton Slasher’ ended a 33-month spell on the sidelines in September.

An over-the-distance success over Dean Jones at the Town Hall made it 10 victories for the 32-year-old, having previously halted three adversaries early on.

He’s also been beaten four times, having gone twice for the English title at super feather and the Midlands crown at feather. He was also downed by Choi Tseveenpurev in Prizefighter.

Levi Ferguson is Walsall born and bred and is unbeaten after four pro contests, as a super welter, having already gone six rounds.

Troi Coleman, from Burntwood in Staffordshire, is also 4-0 and all points successes. ‘The Hawk,’ a former kickboxer, still trains out of the Platinum gym in his hometown.

Sid Bowater, another Wolverhampton boxer, will lace on the gloves again, after two years out, looking to rebuild in the welterweight ranks.

Bowater vanished after conceding his ‘0’ to Nathan Hardy, after three victories. At the age of 29, there’s still time to plot a path towards success.

Southam’s Amy Timlin completes the bill.

Tickets, priced at £35 standard or £65 VIP ringside with a buffet and waitress service, are on sale now from the Town Hall Box Office on 0845 111 2900. It’s £40 for entry on the door.