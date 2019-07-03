EXCLUSIVE: ‘I only want to fight one guy – Sam Eggington’ – Carson Jones

Phil Jay

📸 Lawrence Lustig / Mark Robinson

American Carson Jones made a welcome return to the winners circle on June 22 when the 32 year-old claimed a two-round stoppage in his 59th pro contest.

The Oklahoma man took out the unheralded Robert Seyam at the Firelake Arena in Shawnee to push to 41 victories in the paid ranks.

Jones has now set his crosshairs to one solitary target, a trip to the United Kingdom to battle Sam Eggington.

“I made my return to my hometown and got the win. Now, I just want to keep climbing the ranks from there,” Jones exclusively told World Boxing News.

“Following the fight, I’ve had several offers but this is my last comeback run. We’re going to do it the right way. I’m not going to take any stupid fights.

“Right now, I want one guy and that’s Sam Eggington. I know it’s a very fan-friendly fight. This fight has been talked about for a while. I think we should make it happen.

“The winner will get a much bigger fight so why not?”

Asked his opinion on the current 154 pound ranks, the former two-time Kell Brook opponent replied: “I believe the division is stacked with a lot of great talent.

“There are a lot of great fights to be made and Jones versus Eggington is one of them!”







LAST CHANCE

Despite some setbacks at the highest level, including a controversial points loss to Antonio Margarito, Jones remains hopeful of landing one big chance.

“All I can is work my hardest and play my cards as smart as possible. I just hope for the best as far as getting a world title shot at some point in my career.

“I do believe an Eggington fight will help on the path to a world title. He is a former European champion and was ranked in the top ten.

“I just want to take this opportunity to thank all of my supporters and let’s see if we can get that fight we all want,” he concluded.