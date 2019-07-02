Andy Ruiz Jr. honored by WBO with special commemorative title belt

RINGSIDE

📷 Victor Planas / WBO

In a crowded and festive activity the World Boxing Organization (WBO), chaired by Francisco ‘Paco’ Valcárcel, Esq., awarded WBO Unified WBO Heavyweight Champion Andy Ruiz Jr. a commemorative belt in honor of his historic victory over Anthony Joshua to become the first Mexican world heavyweight champion.

Former WBO Super Champions Miguel Cotto, and Iván Calderón handed the special belt to Andy Ruiz Jr.

“We are here to pay a well-deserved tribute to Andy Ruiz, Jr. When he fought in Macao, I remember that I saw him chubby and I told that to his promoter at that time Bob Arum and he told me that Andy moves like a featherweight.

“That fight Andy won in 3 or 4 rounds and after the fight, Andy was very happy in the dressing room with our WBO NABO title. That was the first title he won in professional boxing.

“Andy always told me with great confidence that he was going to be WBO champion. I noticed that in the fight against Joshua, Andy was very calm and relaxed in his dressing room.

“He had incredible confidence until he finally won. I was very happy for his victory because he finally made history. Andy is a wonderful person.

“He has a wonderful personal story that we have been part of and we thank you for that because they are things that only happen once.

“I think that if someone deserved to be the first Mexican world heavyweight champion, that’s you for the quality of person you have. You are great motivation for many people “, stated WBO President Francisco ‘Paco’ Valcárcel, Esq.

ANDY RUIZ JR:

“Thank you very much to everyone who is supporting me and they came here to support me. Thanks to the WBO for a very wonderful belt, very nice.

“I battled a lot since I was little kid and to be world champion also with a lot of sacrifice, a lot of training. Many think that I don’t train hard enough, but I train very hard.

“I’m very happy. Making history for being the first Mexican heavyweight world champion It’s a dream I’ve always wanted since I was a child and now I’ve achieved everything.

“I’m blessed, thank God for everything and now we are on vacation here in Puerto Rico, thanks to Paco (Valcárcel) and now spending time with the family, and then be ready for the rematch with Joshua.

“I’m still hungry to have those belts with me. All this is a dream and thanks to all the Latinos who support me. Thank you all”.

One month ago, on June 1st, 2019, Ruiz Jr. defeated the now former WBO Unified Champion Anthony Joshua by 7th-round TKO at New York’s Madison Square Garden to become the first Mexican world heavyweight champion.



Participating in the event were former 4-division world champion Miguel Cotto, former 2-division WBO World Champions Iván Calderón and Juanma López, former world champions Alex Sánchez, Juan Laporte and Samuel Serrano, former WBO Jr. Flyweight Champion Angel Acosta, interim Latino WBO Heavyweight champion Víctor Bisbal, WBO Latino Jr.

Welterweight champion Jean Carlos “Lobo” Torres, WBO/NABO Jr. Flyweight champion Wilfredo “Bimbito” Méndez, WBO Latino Jr. Featherweight Champion Yenifel Vicente, WBO Jr. Bantamweight Champion Jeyvier Cintrón, WBO Latino Flyweight Champion McWilliams Arroyo, and WBO ranked #7 at 122 lbs Luis “Popeye” Lebrón. Other boxers who were present included Carlos Caraballo, Edwin Valentin, Bernard Lebrón, Víctor Santillán, Alfredo Cruz, Danielito Zorrilla, Carlos Arrieta, among others.