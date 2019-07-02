Steve Goodwin signs multi-time amateur champion Bailey Donald

RINGSIDE

Steve Goodwin is delighted to unveil the signing of 10x Amateur Champion Bailey Donald from Portsmouth.

At only 18 years of age it is young to turn professional but the exceptional amateur says “age is only a number” and plans to take the professional divison by storm.

A 5x Southern Counties champion at 4 different weights and 5xHampshire champion, Donald also won a Bronze Medal at the Three Nations whilst reaching the finals of the NABC’s and Junior ABA’s.

He will be rained by Daron Wiseman who fully believes he has a star on his hands “Bailey will go all the way and will be putting this area fully back on the boxing map.” Steve Goodwin said “I am so excited by this signing and looking forward to working with Bailey and Daron. We have another future star and champion signed to us.”

His exciting debut will take place on 21st September at the “ A NIGHT OF TERROR” show at York Hall and tickets are available from Bailey direct.