Promoter Dennis Hobson discusses forthcoming Freesports show in Sheffield

RINGSIDE

Dennis Hobson and boxing partner Steve Crump are predicting more exciting action for Freesports viewers ahead of their show at Ponds Forge Arena on July 5.

Topping the bill is local man Tommy Frank making the maiden defence of his Commonwealth Super Flyweight Title against Tanzania’s Jemse Kibazange, and Barnsley’s Josh Wale taking on Ghana’s Ekow Wilson in an eliminator for the Commonwealth Featherweight crown.

Hobson and Crump have already served up some memorable nights for the free-to-air sports channel, including Liam Cameron’s KO win over former Commonwealth Middleweight champ Sam Sheedy, and Josh Wale’s British Bantamweight Title stoppage victory against Bobby Jenkinson.

With Huddersfield’s former domestic light middleweight champion, Tyrone Nurse, also set to appear on the undercard, alongside a number of up and coming prospects including Sheffield’s Keanen Wainwright, boxing fans are destined for more terrific terrestrial TV coverage.

“This is another good show we’ve put together, and value for money for tv,” said Hobson. “With Josh Wale and Tyrone Nurse, we’ll help them get another chance to win something meaningful, and hopefully Tommy will reach the pinnacle of the sport and go on to win a world title.

“Josh is very experienced and we’re expecting him to make a big statement at featherweight. Tommy is at the beginning of his career and he’s already made waves by winning the Commonwealth, and in his weight division you don’t hang about, you get thrust into the big fights early. So, we’re looking for big performances from both of them, and every fight now for these two will be a big fight.

“Tommy is already being called out by quality kids, but that just shows he’s making the progression we were hoping for, and he’s thought of in high regard.

“These Freesports shows are great for boxing fans who usually have to pay a subscription to watch the sport. It’s a work in progress, but every show we’ve put on for them has been a cracking show. With the likes of Tommy, we’re on the way to the world scene, and hopefully Freesports will grow with us and they’ll get the viewing figures they warrant. We’re going in the right direction, and all we can do is keep putting on quality shows.”

“It’s exciting times,” reiterated Crump. “Josh has joined us, who’s an ex-British champion, and we’re hoping to kickstart his career. We’re all excited about Tommy defending his title for the first time, and Tyrone Nurse has also teamed up with us and we’ll rejuvenate his career.

“Freesports is a great platform to help get our boxer’s names out there in front of the public. I think the stable will continue to grow throughout 2019, and we’ve already got more shows planned for Ponds Forge this year, so all’s going well.”

&

nbsp;

Dennis Hobson Promotions, in association with JJ Crump, present an evening of boxing at Sheffield’s Ponds Forge Arena on July 5. Topping the bill will be Sheffield’s Tommy Frank and Barnsley’s Josh Wale.

Appearing on the undercard will be Huddersfield’s Tyrone Nurse; Derbyshire’s Irvin Magno, Cory Hardy and Liam Dring; and Sheffield’s Keanen Wainwright, Kane Salvin and Sufyaan Ahmed.

For ticket information, call 0114 243 4443.

The show will be televised live on Freesports (Freeview 64; Sky 422; Virgin 553; Freesat 252; TalkTalk 64; BT 64).