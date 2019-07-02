WATCH: A family of Mike Tyson’s – Ex-champ shares hilarious retro video

World Boxing News

Former world heavyweight champion Mike Tyson shared a clip on social media of the retired boxer starring as all the characters of popular 1990’s show ‘Family Matters’.

Tyson was doctored playing all the stars of the series, which ran from 1989 to 1998.

The hilarious titles have been liked over a quarter of a million times as Tyson once again displays his playful sense of humor.

It’s a far cry from his days in the ring as Tyson was one of the most feared, if not the most feared man on the planet.

Ruling the world in the mid-to-late eighties, ‘Iron’ Mike became the youngest ever top division champion. The almost four-year reign is one of the longest runs in history (in the Top 20).

Y’all wild for this one 🤣 pic.twitter.com/ee0HkLrqpi — Mike Tyson (@MikeTyson) June 30, 2019

Family Matters – HISTORY (information correct as of Wikipedia)

The series originally focused on the character of police officer Carl Winslow and his family. Wife Harriette, son Eddie, elder daughter Laura. Plus younger daughter Judy (who appeared until the character was written out in season four).

In the pilot episode, “The Mama Who Came to Dinner,” the family had also opened their home to Carl’s street-wise mother, Estelle (Rosetta LeNoire). Usually known as “Mother Winslow.”

Prior to the start of the series, Harriette’s sister, Rachel Crawford and her infant son, Richie, had moved into the Winslow household after the death of Rachel’s husband.

The Winslows’ nerdy teenage next-door neighbor, Steve Urkel (Jaleel White), was introduced midway through the first season in the episode “Laura’s First Date”. He quickly became the focus of the show.







The popular sitcom was a mainstay of ABC’s TGIF lineup from 1989 until 1997. At which point it became part of the CBS Block Party lineup for its final season.

Family Matters was produced by Bickley-Warren Productions (1991–1998) and Miller-Boyett Productions, in association with Lorimar Television (1989–1993). Later Warner Bros. Television (1993–1998).

Furthermore, as the show progressed, episodes began to center increasingly on Steve Urkel. Other original characters also played by White, including Steve’s suave alter-ego, Stefan Urquelle. Also his female cousin, Myrtle Urkel.